FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
247Sports
FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis
Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
goduke.com
Four Selected Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America
DURHAM – A quartet of Blue Devils were selected 2023 Division I Preseason All-American honorees, as announced by Inside Lacrosse on Friday. Maddie Jenner was selected to the first team, while Cubby Biscardi and Olivia Carner garnered spots on the third team, followed by Katie DeSimone as an honorable mention.
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke to Close Homestand This Weekend by Hosting Three Matches
Harvard (3-2) at #4 Duke (5-0) Saturday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video l Digital Program l Parking & Traffic Alert. Georgetown (2-1) at #4 Duke (5-0) Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham,...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Two Big Ten Opponents to Sheffield
[25] Duke vs. Illinois – Friday at 6 p.m. [25] Duke vs. [23] Northwestern – Sunday at 11 a.m. DURHAM – No. 25 Duke men's tennis hosts Illinois and Northwestern this weekend for two matches at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils welcome the Fighting Illini...
goduke.com
Why Duke; Freeman Discuses Move to Durham
DURHAM – Earlier this month, Leah Freeman officially became a member of the Duke women's soccer family following a very impressive three seasons at Oregon. The 2022 Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Blue Devils. A native of Berkeley, Calif., Freeman stopped by the Blue Devil Network studio recently to talk about her decision to transfer to Duke.
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 7 for 4-Star WR Alex Taylor
2024 4-Star Wide Receiver Alex Taylor (6’3″/175) released his Final 7 schools today, and NC State made the cut along with UNC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Penn State and Cincinnati. 247Sports ranks Taylor as the #132 overall player nationally in the 2024 recruiting class, and the #5 player...
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
goduke.com
Duke Places 18 on All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke field hockey program were selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the ACC office Thursday afternoon. Senior Hannah Miller headlines the Blue Devils' 18 selections with her third career honor, while Charlotte van Oirschot earned a spot on the squad for the second season. Issy Carey, Josephine Palde, Josie Varney, Macy Szukics, Alayna Burns, Brynn Crouse, Barb Civitella, Kira Curland, Mary Harkins, Kelsey Reznick, Shelby Bumgarner, Paige Bitting, Grace Brightbill, Piper Hampsch, Megan Maransky and Raphaelle van de Walle collected their first All-ACC Academic awards.
goduke.com
Eighteen Earn All-ACC Academic Team Honors
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke cross country program were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, as announced by the conference office Thursday morning. The men's team featured 10 Duke athletes – Matyas Csiki-Fejer, Nick Dahl, Carter Dillon, Will Dixon, Austin Gabay, Zach Kinne, Jared Kreis, Owen MacKenzie, Sam Rivera and Chris Theodore. This is Rivera's third time earning recognition for his performance in the classroom.
Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game
Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris will be on an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Saturday, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported on Wednesday afternoon. The heralded 2024 sharpshooter has already committed to the Blue Devils, but he can't sign his national letter of ...
North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day
Meet the first class of recruits for Aggie coach Vincent Brown. The post North Carolina A&T inks 7 on National Signing Day appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina
Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
goduke.com
Ferrari Named ACC Fencer of the Week
DURHAM – Duke fencing junior Christina Ferrari was named ACC Fencer of the Week following her performance over the weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday. Co-captain Ferrari helped guide the 10th-ranked Blue Devils to a flawless 6-0 team showing with wins over Boston College (20-7), Brandeis (21-6), Brown (19-8), Haverford (26-1), MIT (21-6), and NYU (22-5). The women's foil squad posted an impressive 6-0 record as well as Ferrari went 14-0. She went 3-0 against Boston College, Brandeis, Brown and MIT and 1-0 against Haverford and NYU.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
goduke.com
Stroud Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 16 Blue Devils Named to 2022 All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - The men's soccer team had 16 players selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team, led by Peter Stroud who was selected as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Stroud finished his junior season as a finalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy...
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
goduke.com
2023 Iron Dukes Scholarship and Endowment Celebration
DURHAM – There was a palpable feeling in the air at the JB Duke Hotel Ballroom on Saturday night. It was equal parts immense pride and sincere gratitude with a dash of panache as over 300 Duke student-athletes, coaches and scholarship donors gathered to share an evening of fellowship at the annual Iron Dukes Scholarship & Endowment Celebration. The long-standing event has become a recurring favorite amongst donors, student-athletes and staff alike as it is a striking reminder of the impact of the Duke experience.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women's basketball fights racism on, off court
Elon women's basketball head coach Charlotte Smith shouts at Elon players on the court at the game against Stony Brook University on Jan. 21. Facing opponents on the basketball court has never been a challenge for Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith. Her main obstacle, however, has been overcoming years of hatred and racism she faced while growing up as an African American woman.
chathamstartribune.com
Booth did not get N.C. job
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth did not get the job in Winston-Salem, N.C. The city announced that it is appointing Assistant Chief William Penn Jr., to the job as chief. Penn has been with the city's police department for 25 years. Booth was one of four finalists for the job...
