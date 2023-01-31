Read full article on original website
Man arrested on assault, menacing and strangulation charges
MOUNT VERNON – Yesterday, at approximately 6:53 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ingle Street in Mount Vernon for the report of domestic violence. As a result, one subject was arrested. Ronald L McNurlin, 31, of Mt. Vernon was taken into custody for Assault IV, Menacing and Strangulation. He was lodged into the Grant County Jail.
Dayville man taken into custody after shots fired in residence
DAYVILLE – According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, on the evening of February 2nd, an ambulance was requested for a 66-year-old male of Dayville. The Sheriff noted that the subject, a veteran, was highly intoxicated and attempting to get law enforcement to end his...
