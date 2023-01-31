FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police is looking for a man involved in a recent auto theft from a local gas station last month. According to detectives, the suspect stole a car from the Citgo gas station located at 6242 Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 30. The stolen car was a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with VA tag TYD7332.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO