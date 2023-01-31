Read full article on original website
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
No winner for Saturday Powerball, jackpot grows to $747 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After 33 drawings with no big winner, the Powerball jackpot continues approaching the $1 billion mark. Saturday’s drawing was worth an estimated $700 million (with a $375.7 million cash option). While that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks […]
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.
One critical, another injured in south Columbus shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a south Columbus shooting overnight Sunday.
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting
One hospitalized after southeast Columbus shooting.
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February 4, 2023
Columbus Ohio morning weather forecast: February 4, 2023
Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023
Evening Weather Forecast 2-4-2023.
Overnight Weather Forecast 2-4-2023
Overnight Weather Forecast 2-4-2023.
Community leaders hope to work with Columbus police gang unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus community leaders are reacting to the city’s police announcement to start a new gang enforcement unit, saying they’re hopeful it will be successful but remain cautiously optimistic. “Gang violence has literally traumatized the entire community, there is no doubt about it,” said Zerqa Abid, the executive director of MY Project […]
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 2.2.23
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. Householder trial delves into his 'cozy relationships'
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
Columbus police vehicle, second car hit by wrong-way driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police cruiser and a second car were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Saturday night. Police said a 2002 Hyundai Elantra with two people inside was driving south on I-71 near the overpass over Cooke Road at approximately 10:47 p.m., with the cruiser and […]
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
OSU dental students give free care for kids on “Give Kids a Smile Day”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Give Kids A Smile Day” made its return at the Ohio State College of Dentistry after taking a pandemic pause. Local children who might not have access to regular dental care were able to get free exams, cleanings, sealants, and x-rays Saturday at Postle Hall. Kenya Williams came with her 8-year-old […]
