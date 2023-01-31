Read full article on original website
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
KQED
Judge to Allow Evictions at Long-Running Oakland Homeless Encampment, Residents Vow to Fight
A federal judge said Friday he would allow the city of Oakland to begin evicting residents of the Wood Street Commons, one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people. Residents vowed to continue fighting. They were meeting Friday afternoon to determine next steps. “We’re not getting off this [expletive]...
Tenants at site of deadly Potrero fire say no one’s looking out for them
On Jan. 25, a fire broke out in a Potrero Hill Public Housing unit, killing 40-year-old Richard Gescat and displacing five residents. The building, along with others in the Potrero Terrace-Annex, is part of the HOPE SF revitalization project. For now, however, there is little hope to be found where Missouri Street dead-ends at Turner Terrace.
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Joseph Gavin remembered after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A week has passed since 14-year-old Joseph Gavin died in a solo vehicle accident making him the first person in San Jose to die this year from a traffic collision. A girl who was also in the car died at the hospital. Police said the car was speeding, and the […]
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
oaklandside.org
Meet the man opening up Chapel of the Chimes to the community
His job requires him to be part psychologist, attorney, financial adviser, event producer, and grief counselor. And he’s occasionally called upon to embalm a body, as needed. Meet Ed Brail, the location manager of Oakland’s Chapel of the Chimes, which has offered funeral and cremation services for over 100 years on Piedmont Avenue. The chapel, crematory, and columbarium’s original 1909 design was redeveloped and expanded in 1929 by famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan and Aaron Green, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Storm system dumps latest round of rain on Bay Area; Scattered showers continue
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front moved inland Saturday night into Sunday morning that brought periods of heavy rain to the Bay Area, with more scattered showers expected through the day. The cold front also brought wind gusts of 25-35 mph with localized gusts ranging from 35-50 mph. Nearly 4,500 PG&E customers were without power late Saturday evening due to high winds resulting from the rainstorm passing through the Bay Area.Most of the outages are in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.The storm system brought some intense downpours that moved into San Francisco at around midnight and continued periodically through dawn. While the...
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
oaklandside.org
Hubba Hubba Revue brings its unique brand of burlesque back home to Oakland
Oakland is no stranger to the spectacle of cabaret or the risque fun of burlesque. With many venues shuttering their doors due to the pandemic, however, the local burlesque community lost mainstay shows like Fishnet Follies Classic Burlesque Revue and the Haus Serpens Cabaret. Manarchy, an all-male burlesque revue, recently made its return to 7th West.
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
NBC Bay Area
Series of Car Break-ins at Oakland Shopping Center
An Oakland shopping center seems to be at the center of a car break-in spree. In at least one recent case, thieves broke into a car while the driver was still inside. Video footage of the incident shows the moments an SUV cases the shopping plaza on 98th Avenue. The thieves drive around twice, and during the second pass, the passenger gets out, peeks in the window of the car they're targeting and then appears to drive off. Seconds later, the SUV backs up and the thief opens Tyson Wrench's trunk and steals his backpack.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
