Reese Witherspoon: Jennifer Coolidge deserves every bit of her success
Reese Witherspoon says Jennifer Coolidge deserves "every bit" of her newfound success. The 46-year-old actress starred as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods in the 'Legally Blonde' alongside Jennifer, 61 - who played manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the 2001 comedy - and explained that following her award-winning career resurgence as socialite Tanya McQuoid in 'The White Lotus', her co-star has a "natural gift" and has done "a lot of good work" in showbusiness for a long time.
Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio child star now sounds like 'Barry White'
Guillermo del Toro hired Pinocchio star Gregory Mann just in time as his voice broke shortly after he recorded his part. The moviemaker has revived the classic story for a new stop-motion animated film which features Mann voicing the puppet who longed to be a real boy - and the director has admitted the casting came at the perfect moment as the youngster soon lost the angelic tones that won him the part.
Nikki Bella: My son threw up all the way through my wedding!
Nikki Bella's son vomited throughout her wedding. The 39-year-old wrestler tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev, 40, in Paris last August but revealed that they were distracted throughout the ceremony because their two-year-old son Matteo spent the whole time throwing up. She said: "He was throwing up. 'The Nutcracker'` plays...
Pedro Pascal Recruits Pal Sarah Paulson for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo (VIDEO)
When they met nearly three decades ago, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and American Horror Story vet Sarah Paulson couldn’t have known they’d one day appear together on Saturday Night Live. And yet there they were, joining forces for the “Fancam Assembly” sketch during Pascal’s SNL...
