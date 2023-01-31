ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.

According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and let her husband scratch it off– revealing a $500,000 win.

“He showed it to me,” she said. “And I took the ticket from his hands.”

The wife said she was not expecting to get the large cash prize, but said it was “wonderful.”

The odds of winning $500,000 in the Multiplier Money game are 1 in 660,000. There are two top prizes remaining on the ticket, lottery officials confirmed.

Refuel received a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

