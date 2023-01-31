Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island.
According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and let her husband scratch it off– revealing a $500,000 win.
“He showed it to me,” she said. “And I took the ticket from his hands.”
The wife said she was not expecting to get the large cash prize, but said it was “wonderful.”
The odds of winning $500,000 in the Multiplier Money game are 1 in 660,000. There are two top prizes remaining on the ticket, lottery officials confirmed.
Refuel received a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 1