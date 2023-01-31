Read full article on original website
East Visits Natrona and the Lady T-Birds Get the Job Done, While the Boys Escape an Upset
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Natrona hosted another Cheyenne school for a pair of basketball games. Last time it was Central, this time it was East. Both East teams are ranked in 4A, the girls #2 and the boys #1. For Natrona, the Fillies lost in a close one to Central, while the Mustangs upset Central. How would things play out in the Oil City?
Cheyenne area schools struggle in Friday night wrestling
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central started Cheyenne’s day of wrestling against Sheridan, who proved to be a very tough opponent. While the Lady Indians did get the better of the Lady Broncs, the boy’s team would not fare as well. Keagan Bartlett, Thomas Berta, and Price Harpstreith were the lone Central wrestlers to take a win, while the Broncs finished on top the rest of the way.
The Central Girls Get it Done Against the Fillies While the Mustangs Cause a Huge Upset
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central took a trip up to Casper to take on Natrona in some 4A non-conference action. Both of Central’s teams are ranked in the 4A conference, the girls are ranked 5 and the boys are ranked 2. It was senior night for Natrona, would Central be able to rain on their parade? Or would Natrona cause a couple of upsets to shake up the rankings?
Central dominates in 4A East conference swim meet
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Swim season is beginning to wind down, and athletes are stepping up in the final portion of the season. Central has a roster full of athletes stepping up, and that was on display during the 4A East Conference swim meet. Ethan Merrill, Connor Doering, and Aaron Hood each picked up three gold medals. Each of the three won an individual event, while being a part of Central’s two winning relay teams.
Ellis and Fertig Power Cowgirls Past San Jose State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - Wyoming shot 52-percent from the field and got 20-plus-point first and fourth quarters on its way to a 68-54 victory Thursday night over San Jose State inside the Arena-Auditorium. The Spartans were game all night, as the Cowgirls struggled to land the knockout punch until the final few minutes of the contest.
Ally Wheeler Makes the National U-18 Ski Team
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Competing at the national level for anything is never an easy task. The amount of work that needs to be put into it is something many people can’t fathom. Now imagine being able to compete at this level, when you’re only 15 years old.
Construction on new La Cocina
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you have recently driven on South East Wyoming blvd...You’ve probably noticed construction next to Hilltop Bank. The construction will be home to a new restaurant...And the restaurant that will be there is a town favorite. “ We’re excited to have a space...
The Legislature celebrates Military Day and the diversification of Business on Thursday-pkg Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
Legislature gets heated hot topic bills hitting the floor-Pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. There was a lot of commotion today in the legislature on Thursday as folks got heated over some hot-topic bills. Thursday morning, the senate signed off on the third reading of the child abuse-change of sex bill. It passed 22 to 9.
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
The Legislature celebrates Military Day and the diversification of Business on Thursday-pkg Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. Thursday was a big day in the legislature. We celebrated Military day and the Diversification of business in the state.” The capitol celebrated Military day with the life of Major Theodore Williams Gostas, a veteran who overcame atrocities by making something beautiful out of something ugly.
