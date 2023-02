“The last few games been good for me,” Clemence said. “I’ve just been going doing everything I can every day just to get better. And I think that's been a huge part of my success. I focused on the whole thing. I think that's what everyone should do. On point like there's some things you need to focus on what other but like, overall you got to focus on the whole thing.”

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO