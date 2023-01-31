ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville

By Marcus Bagwell, Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Xy5l_0kXiWSXE00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as “The Great Blizzard of 1951.” But it wasn’t actually a blizzard .

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) , the storm didn’t have strong enough winds to be categorized as a blizzard in meteorological definitions.

More freezing rain possible across Middle Tennessee

The storm started Jan. 29, 1951, and ended Feb. 1, burying Nashville under 8 inches of snow and ice .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MnDE_0kXiWSXE00
Nashville, Tenn., 1951: Ralph Morrissey Collection.

Two people were killed in weather-related car accidents, said the NWS.

The storm also led to one of the largest traffic jams in Nashville’s history due to hundreds of people abandoning their cars. The weight of the ice on power lines and trees resulted in collapsed lines and downed thousands of trees. Several homeowners experienced roof collapses as well.

Plane and train transportation were force to shut down.

NWS reports 80,000 people were without power. All businesses were shut down, and people were stuck inside their homes for almost three days.

It took 11 days for the snow and ice to completely melt, according to the NWS.

NWS said the cost of the damage left behind was around $2 million in 1951.

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter

While residents who lived through the Nashville blizzard still compare other winter storms to it, there’s another ice storm that battered the Deep South that comes to mind.

The 2014 ice and sleet storm that took place Jan. 28 and 29 shut down many cities across the South, mainly in Alabama and Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNzze_0kXiWSXE00
Atlanta, Georgia ice storm traffic jam (Courtesy National Weather Service)

Many still remember how the city of Atlanta had standstill traffic for nearly 24 hours as 2-3 inches of snow fell in the area. Those in the area dubbed that storm “Snowmageddon.”

Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter

News 2’s Marcus Bagwell said, “As a Meteorologist, winter weather forecasting is the hardest weather to predict in this part of the country! We use events like these, the available model data and temperature profiles, to assist us in forecasting potential significant winter weather events.”

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023

Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 233 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 TNZ005>011-027>034-062>066-080-020600- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Davidson- Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Rutherford- Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, […] The post WEATHER 2-1-Groundhog Day Forecast, 2023 appeared first on Sumner County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy