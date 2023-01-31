ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Former Knox County business owner charged with tax evasion

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaqxK_0kXiWReV00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Jimmy Allen Ball, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday according to the Department of Revenue. A release by the department states that Ball’s indictment and arrest followed an investigation by the Special Investigators Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue. If he is convicted of all charges against him, Ball could face up to 70 years in prison and $112,000 in fines.

The Department of Revenue said that Ball was indicted on 29 counts of tax evasion , theft of over $60,000 , and two counts of violating the Tennessee Computer Act . Allegedly, Ball evaded tax due to the department of Revenue by filing false sales tax returns for Snappy Solutions, LLC.

Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,“ Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

The Department of Revenue said that Ball’s Bond was set at $25,000. The release states that the maximum sentence for the computer and theft charges is 12 years in state penitentiary and a $25,000 fine. Additionally, each count of tax evasion could have a maximum sentence of two years in state penitentiary and up to a $3,000 fine, according to the release.

Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date

The criminal case is being pursued in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. According to the Department of Revenue, anyone who suspects violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should contact the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX or (800)372-8389.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Related
WATE

Career offender convicted of vehicular homicide

A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison. 10 a.m. Newscast February...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home. Updated: 6 hours ago. The caller told dispatch...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, was convicted of vehicular homicide. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021. When deputies asked to...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. According to a release […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
sam1039.com

Whitley County Woman Sentenced To 20 Years On Drug Trafficking Charges

The Williamsburg Police Department reports a Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. 34-tear-old Cara Lawson of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down. The case stems from a joint investigation between WPD and the DEA in London from January until March of 2022. Lawson is one of six defendants in two separate drug trafficking investigations. She was convicted on two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking fentanyl, and one count of promoting contraband. The other defendants are still awaiting trial.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy