ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

This Just In: Greensboro Has A Vision Statement

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter put the kibosh on what was supposed to be the last discussion of the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rachel Yost, the out-of-state consultant hired to facilitate the two-day retreat, had set aside time for the City Council to develop a “vision statement.”
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses

Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Spends $6.7 Million To Make The Rain Go Away In Its Buildings

Over the years, the buildings owned by Guilford County government have had more than their fair share of problems with leaky roofs, flooding and water damage. That’s the main reason the Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted, on Friday, Feb. 3, to approve a massive waterproofing plan meant to address some long-standing water problems that have plagued a number of county buildings and other structures.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Health Officials To Hold Virtual Town Hall To Combat HIV/AIDS Stigma

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kodi Kinsley — along with a variety of community partners from the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, Mecklenburg County Public Health and Livingstone College — will host a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss the importance of HIV/AIDS education and awareness, and to help reduce the stigma associated with the disease.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy