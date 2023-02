McMenamin’s Anderson School in Bothell is back with its 6th annual Winter Beer Festival on Saturday, February 18th from 12 to 9 p.m. Wander the grounds of this historic property. Sample beer, wine and cider, and enjoy live music from two local bands. We’ve attended this festival in the past, and had a great time. Advance tickets are available for this 21+ event.

BOTHELL, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO