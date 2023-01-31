Read full article on original website
KOMU
Southern Boone girls basketball wins, while the boys fall at the Southern Boone Classic
COLUMBIA- The first of the two games came between the Southern Boone boys team against Ft. Zumwalt South. Southern Boone got out to a strong start, with guard Mason Ahern leading the way with a couple of buckets to put his Eagles up 12-3 after the first quarter. Ft. Zumwalt...
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
KOMU
Hickman girls hoops downs St. Elizabeth to advance to tournament title game
ASHLAND — Hickman girls basketball beat St. Elizabeth 53-39 in a Southern Boone Classic Pool A matchup Wednesday. The Hornets scored the first six points of the game, but the Kewpies scored 14 of the next 16 points to take the lead. ”Starting off, we had a lack of...
KOMU
Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet
Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will next...
KOMU
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
KOMU
Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton
FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
KOMU
Kobe Brown leads Missouri in ending 8-year losing streak against LSU
COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown led Missouri men's basketball's prolific 3-point attack, which brought the Tigers to an 87-77 win over LSU Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Missouri had not beaten LSU since 2015 and had lost eight consecutive games to the LSU Tigers. Brown led all scorers with 26 points,...
KOMU
MU shortstop selected to 2023 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team
BIRMINGHAM- The SEC coaches named Missouri Softball Shortstop Jenna Laird to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday. Laird earns this honor for the second-straight season. SEC conference head coaches vote on the Preseason All-SEC Team, which consists of a minimum of 21 players where no ties are broken. Last season,...
KOMU
Missouri womens basketball's Tracy Ellis-Ward joins SEC Women's Legends Class
BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday. Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.
KOMU
A new cycle: Pedaler's Jamboree returns to Columbia on Memorial Day weekend
The Pedaler's Jamboree, a local cycling and music festival, will make its return Memorial Day weekend. The two day, nearly 65-mile bike trek takes riders from Columbia's Flat Branch Park, to Kemper Park in Boonville and back. Bikers will follow the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail and the Katy Trail...
KOMU
New MU Esports lounge brings gaming to all students
COLUMBIA - MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday. The lounge is inside Center residence hall, near the MU Esports team lounge, which looks similar. The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like...
KOMU
Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky
MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Local officials have not confirmed whether it is a weather balloon or other type of...
KOMU
City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
KOMU
4 new paws join the Columbia Fire Department
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department. “We're thrilled to introduce our newest crime fighting duo to the department, Chief Jim Pasley, and K-9 Tony. Tony is a four year old, fun loving, very playful black lab, but his nose is all business,” said Columbia Fire Chief, Clayton Farr Jr.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
KOMU
Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers
COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
KOMU
Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday
BOONE COUNTY - Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting Friday, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday its Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving...
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
KOMU
West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
KOMU
Two men sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties
JEFFERSON CITY − Two men were charged in federal court Wednesday for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Hensley, 40 of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole, and Hensley was scheduled to six years in federal prison without parole.
