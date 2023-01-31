COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department. “We're thrilled to introduce our newest crime fighting duo to the department, Chief Jim Pasley, and K-9 Tony. Tony is a four year old, fun loving, very playful black lab, but his nose is all business,” said Columbia Fire Chief, Clayton Farr Jr.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO