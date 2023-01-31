ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Bruins’ Hutchison tops two Kewpies in CMAC diving meet

Rock Bridge’s Bella Hutchinson took home first place in the diving competition of the Central Missouri Activities Conference championship Wednesday at Hickman High School. The host Kewpies followed with a second-place finish from Savannah Alten and a third-place finish from Megan Zguta. Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle will next...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak

Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton

FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Kobe Brown leads Missouri in ending 8-year losing streak against LSU

COLUMBIA - Kobe Brown led Missouri men's basketball's prolific 3-point attack, which brought the Tigers to an 87-77 win over LSU Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena. Missouri had not beaten LSU since 2015 and had lost eight consecutive games to the LSU Tigers. Brown led all scorers with 26 points,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU shortstop selected to 2023 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

BIRMINGHAM- The SEC coaches named Missouri Softball Shortstop Jenna Laird to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team Thursday. Laird earns this honor for the second-straight season. SEC conference head coaches vote on the Preseason All-SEC Team, which consists of a minimum of 21 players where no ties are broken. Last season,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri womens basketball's Tracy Ellis-Ward joins SEC Women's Legends Class

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern Conference named Missouri Women's Tracy Ellis-Ward to its 2023 Class of Legends on Wednesday. Ellis-Ward will join former student-athletes and coaches from 14 SEC member institutions as part of the 2023 class. She will attend the 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in March in Greenville, South Carolina, to accept the honor. The program began in 2001 with classes chosen every year, but 2021 and 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New MU Esports lounge brings gaming to all students

COLUMBIA - MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday. The lounge is inside Center residence hall, near the MU Esports team lounge, which looks similar. The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missourians spot large balloon in Friday afternoon sky

MID-MISSOURI - Some mid-Missourians spotted something unusual in the afternoon skies Friday. Residents in several cities — including Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Moberly — reported seeing a white, reflective balloon moving slowly overhead. Local officials have not confirmed whether it is a weather balloon or other type of...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

4 new paws join the Columbia Fire Department

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Fire Department is adding a new member to its team. Tony, a four year old black lab, is now the new arson detection dog for the department. “We're thrilled to introduce our newest crime fighting duo to the department, Chief Jim Pasley, and K-9 Tony. Tony is a four year old, fun loving, very playful black lab, but his nose is all business,” said Columbia Fire Chief, Clayton Farr Jr.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Feb. 3

Recreational marijuana will be available at some Missouri locations starting Friday. Recreational marijuana will be available to adults at some dispensaries across Missouri starting today, but dispensaries in Columbia will have to wait to start selling until at least Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Thursday...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Expansion of Philips Farm Road could affect Columbia drivers

COLUMBIA − Drivers could soon have to deal with some changes in south Columbia. The Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization (CATSO) technical committee met Wednesday to discuss realigning Philips Farm Road. There were two proposals, but one would have affected several nearby homes. The other would have intersected with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal

COLUMBIA - West Ash Street between Alexander and McBaine Avenues will close Thursday, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. This closure will affect the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. During this time, Columbia Tree Work will remove a hazardous tree from...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties

JEFFERSON CITY − Two men were charged in federal court Wednesday for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Hensley, 40 of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole, and Hensley was scheduled to six years in federal prison without parole.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy