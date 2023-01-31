ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QokCj_0kXiVpg200

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond.

Etienne is accused of preparing false tax returns from several businesses — Los Maestros Inc, Los Maestros Tax Group, Tax Experts USA and Tax Experts USA Inc. The federal tax returns were filed from 2015 through 2019.

Avery said that in the returns, Etienne recorded false expenses and losses in connection with sole proprietorship businesses, and knew that his clients didn’t operate them. The returns also included employee expense information that wasn’t true, and some false medical, dental or education-related expenses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police. The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Quick-Thinking Blackstone Bank Tellers Catches Scammer In The Act: Police

A vigilant bank teller in Blackstone saved one customer thousands of dollars after a scammer tried to steal cash from their accounts. Kimberly Maine, 51, of Florida was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after she allegedly attempted to use fake documents to pose as a customer and withdrawal a large sum of money, Blackstone police said. She now faces more than a dozen charges.
BLACKSTONE, MA
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in Hartford closed for vehicle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 south was closed early Sunday evening for a multi-vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 32A, according to state police. The highway was closed at Exit 33, as of about 6:30 p.m. The on-ramp at Jennings Road […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Rebuilt Nissan donated to Jewish Federation of Eastern Conn.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Giving new life to old cars all for a good cause. The National Auto Body Council’s recycled rides program teamed up with local partners to refurbish a car in a ceremony at Audi New London. Officials donated the refurbished Nissan to the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut. “We’re always struggling […]
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

Norwich tax return preparer charged with tax fraud

NORWICH, Conn. — A Norwich man was charged with tax fraud offenses on a 25-count federal indictment Monday, according to the U.S. State's Attorney. David Etienne, 48, allegedly operated as a tax return preparer through various businesses including Los Maestros Inc, Los Maestros Group, Tax Experts USA, and Tax Experts USA Inc.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy