Playing in national all-star game a life-changing experience for Mackay football standout

Ralph Squires Parkinson, 97, of Arco, Idaho peacefully passed from this life at his home on January 29, 2023. Ralph was born December 7, 1925, to Emma Kate Squires and Sedlie Williams Parkinson in Plano, Idaho. He was the fifth of eleven children, Ted, Leo, Ruby, Selma, Ralph, Phyllis, Byron, Stan, Jim, Lynn, and Christine. They moved many times while growing up working very hard to provide for such a large family by farming and other available work.

ARCO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO