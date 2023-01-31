Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
ABC6.com
Missing 86-year-old Seekonk man found
SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) — A silver alert was canceled after police found a missing missing 86-year-old man Saturday. Massachusetts State Police originally said in a tweet that Martin Bendiksen was last seen at his home in Seekonk on Friday.
ABC6.com
Police find Cumberland woman reported missing earlier this week
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said a woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found. Police said Donna Tiberio was located safely just after 1 p.m. Friday. It wasn’t immediately known where she was found. The 65-year-old was last seen leaving her home Tuesday.
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into barber shop in Rumford
RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the Rumford Barber Shop in the Rumford Plaza Saturday afternoon. An ABC 6 reporter spoke with a friend of the driver who reported to the scene of the crash. The friend told the reporter that the driver “was a customer at...
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
ABC6.com
Flames, smoke engulf Wareham home in Sunday morning fire
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — First responders reported to the scene of a fire to find a Wareham home engulfed in flames. Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The...
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
ABC6.com
Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
ABC6.com
Structure fire in Jamestown causes significant damage, residence uninhabitable
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A structure fire that blazed in Jamestown Saturday left the home uninhabitable, according to the Jamestown Fire Department. Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, first responders reported to 39 Pierce Avenue for a working structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire chief confirmed the working fire...
ABC6.com
Wareham fire crews rescue dog from pond in sub-zero temperatures
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A dog was rescued by Wareham fire crews after falling through ice on a pond in sub-zero temperatures. Wareham police said just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, crews responded to Barker Road for a report of a dog that fell into a pond. Upon arrival,...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
ABC6.com
‘Knock on Wood’ furniture store reopens after being destroyed in fire
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The beloved, family-owned furniture store “Knock on Wood” officially reopened after being destroyed by a fire in December. About two months after the devastating fire, Knock on Wood celebrated it’s grand re-opening on Saturday. Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, the owner...
ABC6.com
With arctic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers open
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the arctic blast nearing Southern New England, more warming centers are opening. The Dioceses of Providence opened Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter as a warming center in the capital city. Emmanuel House is a ministry of the Diocese of Providence funded by the Catholic Charity...
ABC6.com
Southern New England prepares for arctic blast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents are bracing for the cold front that’s bringing sub-zero temperatures to Southern New England. Municipalities are preparing to help the most vulnerable people in their communities and keep them out of the cold. Pawtucket opened a shelter on Thursday, just days after the...
ABC6.com
Bryant Looks To Carry Renewed Swagger Into UNH Matchup, Bans Steps Away From Program
The Bryant men’s basketball team will host UNH at the Chace Center in Smithfield Saturday at 1:00 P.M. The Bulldogs will look to follow up a win over Maine with another good performance. Also Friday, Coach Jared Grasso saying Pawtucket’s Erickson Bans has stepped away from the team to...
ABC6.com
Sharpshooting Brown Earns Road Win At Dartmouth Friday
HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown men’s basketball team tied their season high of 13 three-pointers to take down Dartmouth 73-61 Friday night at Leede Arena. “It was a great win for our team tonight against a good opponent that has been playing really well,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We withstood a barrage of threes there in the second half. I thought our offense was fantastic in the second half and our defensive was terrific in the first half.”
