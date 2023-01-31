ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Missing 86-year-old Seekonk man found

SEEKONK, MA (WLNE) — A silver alert was canceled after police found a missing missing 86-year-old man Saturday. Massachusetts State Police originally said in a tweet that Martin Bendiksen was last seen at his home in Seekonk on Friday.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Police find Cumberland woman reported missing earlier this week

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said a woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found. Police said Donna Tiberio was located safely just after 1 p.m. Friday. It wasn’t immediately known where she was found. The 65-year-old was last seen leaving her home Tuesday.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Car crashes into barber shop in Rumford

RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the Rumford Barber Shop in the Rumford Plaza Saturday afternoon. An ABC 6 reporter spoke with a friend of the driver who reported to the scene of the crash. The friend told the reporter that the driver “was a customer at...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Flames, smoke engulf Wareham home in Sunday morning fire

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — First responders reported to the scene of a fire to find a Wareham home engulfed in flames. Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. The...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
EASTON, MA
ABC6.com

Wareham fire crews rescue dog from pond in sub-zero temperatures

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A dog was rescued by Wareham fire crews after falling through ice on a pond in sub-zero temperatures. Wareham police said just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, crews responded to Barker Road for a report of a dog that fell into a pond. Upon arrival,...
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Southern New England prepares for arctic blast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents are bracing for the cold front that’s bringing sub-zero temperatures to Southern New England. Municipalities are preparing to help the most vulnerable people in their communities and keep them out of the cold. Pawtucket opened a shelter on Thursday, just days after the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Sharpshooting Brown Earns Road Win At Dartmouth Friday

HANOVER, N.H. – The Brown men’s basketball team tied their season high of 13 three-pointers to take down Dartmouth 73-61 Friday night at Leede Arena. “It was a great win for our team tonight against a good opponent that has been playing really well,” head coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We withstood a barrage of threes there in the second half. I thought our offense was fantastic in the second half and our defensive was terrific in the first half.”
HANOVER, NH

