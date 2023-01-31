The Optimism Bedrock proposal aims to change the core workings of the network. The proposal also looks to make Optimism a multichain network. Optimism has been making strides toward being an established Layer 2 (L2) solution for the Ethereum network. According to its roadmap, it was due for an upgrade in the first quarter of the year, and a new report indicates that preparations are underway for that upgrade. Yet, what does this mean for OP?

3 DAYS AGO