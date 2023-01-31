Read full article on original website
SBF’s holding company Emergent Fidelity files for bankruptcy
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, the Sam Bankman-Fried holding company, has declared bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried owns 90% of the company, with the remaining 10% owned by FTX co-founder Gary Wang. Emergent Fidelity Technologies, the Sam Bankman-Fried holding company, has declared bankruptcy, reported Bloomberg. The Antigua and Barbuda-based company filed a voluntary petition for...
How SAND has fared since the commencement of its token unlock
The Sandbox commenced a token unlock process of 170 million SAND tokens. The market has since traded in a tight range. In the last 12 hours, The Sandbox executed a massive unlock rollout, releasing a total of 170 million SAND tokens worth $130 million. The unlock was carried out from...
Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit
2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
Dogecoin [DOGE] maintains its uptrend – Is a $0.1 value feasible?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOGE chalked a rising channel. The Funding Rate was positive as monthly holders’ saw gains. Dogecoin [DOGE] enjoyed a double boost in the past few days and...
Ripple: Decoding recent developments around ‘XRP buyback’ theory
Whale accumulation registered a sharp uptick in January. XRP’s weighted sentiment dipped to negative levels. Pro-Ripple lawyer John E Deaton dissociated himself from the XRP’s buyback proposal and denied accepting any money for his efforts in the two-year-long Ripple vs SEC lawsuit. He stated,. “Unless I file an...
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: SOL to surpass $30 resistance soon, based on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana traded within a range (orange) between $20.4 and $26.6, with the midpoint at $23.5 since mid-January 2023. Above $26.6, $30.7 is the next major resistance level. However, the $26-$27 region itself presents a significant zone of resistance.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC surges by 30%, could rally further
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Although 2022 was a tough year for Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the token has been surging as of late. At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.00019904, showing a surge of over 30% since last month. Terra had consolidated within the previous support zone established in November 2022 and showed the potential to rally higher in the weeks to come.
Billionaire pitches Bitcoin to Sri Lanka, gets snubbed
Billionaire investor Tim Draper recently pitched Bitcoin adoption to Sri Lankan officials. The pitch was shot down by the Governor of the Central Bank. Pro-crypto investor Tim Draper’s recent trip to Sri Lanka is making headlines after the Silicon Valley billionaire’s Bitcoin pitch for the embattled island nation was rejected. Draper was in Sri Lanka to film an episode of his TV show. During the visit, he met several high-profile politicians, including the country’s President.
Aave is struggling to attract daily new users; reasons aren’t surprising
Aave has seen a decline in its user activity in the last 30 days. During that period, revenue increased as a result of a rise in fee charges. Aave, the leading decentralized borrowing and lending protocol, recorded an average of 4,000 daily users in 2022, putting it ahead of its competitors, according to data from Delphi Digital.
Why Axie Infinity’s [AXS] lending offer is a silver lining in dark clouds
AXS users can now access NFT loans and also earn staking rewards. Despite the development, Axie Infinity was struggling with improving adoption. On 2 February, Axie Infinity’s [AXS] engine, the Ronin network, confirmed that users of the Play-to-Earn project could access loans directly in their wallet. According to the announcement, the feature was made available after the network’s collaboration with MetaLend.
Chainlink [LINK] dropped to a key support level – Will it hold?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK faced a price rejection at the selling pressure zone at $7.500. Holders still enjoyed profits. Chainlink’s [LINK] uptrend momentum was facing a crucial short-term blockade. LINK dropped...
Can Binance Coin’s [BNB] increased adoption help it beat the bears?
FCF Pay announced that it will accept BNB for virtual prepaid debit cards. Metrics remain bullish, but market indicators gave reasons for concern. Binance Coin [BNB] posted its weekly metrics on 4 February, mentioning a few of the chain’s notable statistics. As per the latest data, BNB’s weekly transactions exceeded 17 million, while the daily average transaction remained at 2.87 million. Furthermore, its weekly and daily average users stood at 2.78 million and 829k, respectively.
Ethereum burn hits 2-month high thanks to these sources
There was a notable increase in the number of ETH burned, but miner revenue declined. Ethereum’s development activity prevailed in highs as Shanghai upgrade draws near. The EIP-1559 proposal was approved as a solution to congestion of the Ethereum [ETH] network. Reportedly, the proposal will also help the blockchain with token deflation. The activity somewhat addresses the high gas fees with tips from transactions going to the miners.
Polygon’s DeFi space shows increased promise: How will MATIC react?
MATIC flipped SHIB to become the most traded token among whales. MATIC’s weekly chart was green and market indicators suggested a further price hike. Polygon [MATIC] has shown growth in its DeFi space over the past, with several new integrations that help increase the network’s offerings and capabilities. The latest one is the integration with Dopex, a decentralized options exchange.
OP rallies as Optimism Governance announces Bedrock proposal plans
The Optimism Bedrock proposal aims to change the core workings of the network. The proposal also looks to make Optimism a multichain network. Optimism has been making strides toward being an established Layer 2 (L2) solution for the Ethereum network. According to its roadmap, it was due for an upgrade in the first quarter of the year, and a new report indicates that preparations are underway for that upgrade. Yet, what does this mean for OP?
86% of Tether was concentrated among four people till 2018
A report by WSJ revealed that 86% of Tether was controlled by four people as of 2018. The USDT issuer has disclosed very little about its operations and ownership structure. A new report by the Wall Street Journal brought to light some interesting facts and numbers related to the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin.
Solana’s Everlend: What happens when project fails to meet liquidity needs
Everlend recently announced that it is shutting down its operations. Assessing the potential impact of Solana’s new loss. Every blockchain network aims to achieve healthy growth and the same goes for dApps and projects operating within those networks. But, success is not always guaranteed especially in unfavorable market conditions....
Shiba Inu is strongly bullish but sellers can look for scalping opportunities soon
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was firmly bullish. The price headed into a cloud of resistance, which meant a pullback could occur. Bitcoin hovered about the $23.4k mark at press...
Evaluating Bitcoin’s price trajectory if regulators dial-up heat on crypto
Bitcoin may be subjected to regulatory headwinds in the next few weeks. Whale and institutional demand for Bitcoin see a slight recovery. Bitcoin had a strong start this year but that sentiment might soon change. Especially now that fears of a recession are threatening to rip the proverbial bandage off the recovering market. The risk of regulatory-induced FUD might also contribute to a less exciting outcome than anticipated.
