Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Ford is in ‘deep development’ of its next-generation EV pickup truck
Ford is in “deep development” of its next-generation electric vehicles, including a new, full-size EV pickup that will complement the automaker’s already-successful F-150 Lightning. Ford has been working on several new developments for its “Model e” division dedicated toward EVs in hopes of creating an industry-leading platform....
teslarati.com
Legacy automakers are on an EV marketing blitz as competition grows
General Motors (GM) has announced that it will partner with Netflix to have its EV offerings displayed in shows on the streaming platform, but they are far from the only automaker looking to show off its upcoming EVs. GM is no stranger to marketing its EVs in fun and strange...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk prevails in $420 ‘funding secured’ Tweet trial
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a case where investors sought to recover losses after he Tweeted that he had secured the necessary funding to take the automaker’s stock private in 2018. Investors sued Musk, Tesla, and the company’s board, claiming that the CEO’s communications on...
teslarati.com
Tesla increases Model Y, cuts Model 3 prices in the U.S.
Tesla has increased prices on its Model Y all-electric crossover and cut prices on the Model 3 sedan. Tesla’s Model Y Long Range increased $1,500 from $53,490 to $54,990 last night, while Model Y Performance trims went up $1,000 from $56,990 to $57,990. Model 3 Rear-Wheel-Drive vehicles also felt...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s energy needs in Mexico may be met by new solar energy project
The proposed Tesla production facility in Mexico has run into hurdles regarding inadequate power production in its potential location, but a new massive solar project may help alleviate these concerns. Tesla is attempting to establish a new production location in Mexico to help it rapidly grow vehicle production in the...
teslarati.com
Tesla China sells 66k vehicles in January despite Chinese New Year break
Data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has revealed that Tesla China sold 66,051 Gigafactory Shanghai-made vehicles in January 2023. The number covers cars that were sold domestically and exported abroad. Tesla China’s January 2023 wholesale results indicate that the electric vehicle maker sold 10.37% more cars year-over-year...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk assures Cybertruck will retain well-loved light bar detail
When images and videos of the Tesla Cybertruck production beta were shared online, many electric vehicle enthusiasts were a bit bothered. While the sighting of the production beta unit itself incited a lot of excitement from Tesla fans, some were a bit miffed at the seemingly updated design of the vehicle’s rear.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y’s complete lineup now qualifies for EV tax credits through Inflation Reduction Act
Tesla’s complete lineup of Model Y trim levels now qualifies for electric vehicle tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has increased the applicable MSRP limit to $80,000 across each of the all-electric crossover’s configurations. In December, the IRS released a list...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s “Project Highland” Model 3 photos hint at upcoming updates worth keeping secret
Tesla has always had a rebellious streak. It doesn’t follow the dealership model, its cars are sold with most options already built in, and its CEO does not lead the company like a traditional chief executive. It is then noteworthy when Tesla — despite its tendency to behave like a rebel — adopts practices that are quite conventional.
Comments / 0