FBI searched Biden's former private office in November after his team found classified documents

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Can Joe Biden Be Removed Under Classified Documents Law?
President Joe Biden is facing questions after classified documents were found in his possession at two locations, one of which is his home in Delaware.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
The Secret Service may reveal the names of people unofficially vetted when they visited Biden's Delaware home, a report says
The Secret Service is willing to give Congress an unofficial list of individuals who visited Biden's Delaware home if asked, Fox News said.
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
Washington Examiner
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
Hunter Biden's email to Burisma business partner infers 'direct access' to classified information: Cruz
Lawyers in the Biden document scandal alleged the president donated 1,850 boxes of material and 415 gigabytes of digital records to the University of Delaware.
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Miranda Devine says 'unusual' Hunter Biden email may have contained information from classified docs
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine argues one 'unusual' Hunter Biden email may have contained information from President Biden's classified documents.
Exclusive: Republicans who defended Trump launched an investigation into DOJ's handling of Biden's classified documents
Republicans who defended Donald Trump's handling of classified documents launched an investigation into the Justice Department's handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by President Biden.
FBI Search of Joe Biden's Delaware Home Is Huge Gift to Republicans
A "planned" FBI search is atypical, one attorney told Newsweek, though the mishandling of classified documents by multiple public officials is unusual.
FBI to search ex-U.S. VP Pence's home, office for classified records
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The FBI is soon expected to search former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home and Washington, D.C., office for classified material, U.S. media reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
National Archives Was Blocked From Releasing Statement After Classified Documents Found At President Joe Biden’s Think Tank
New details have emerged stating the National Archives was prevented from letting the public know that classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank back in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.Now House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer is saying there are only two entities that could have given the order to not let the public know, which would be the White House and the Department of Justice — meaning Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland.As much as Biden’s administration is claiming to be “transparent” regarding the classified documents, it looks like new details have come out stating...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Exclusive: FBI conducted an undisclosed search on a think tank founded by Biden - unclear if additional files were found
A think tank that President Biden established was subject to an unannounced investigation by the FBI after the first batch was found. However, it is unclear if any additional documents were discovered.
msn.com
Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well
The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
National Archives asks representatives of past six administrations to check for classified documents
The National Archives and Records Administration is asking representatives of the six most recent past presidential administrations to comb through their personal records again to check for any classified or other presidential records, according to the text of a letter obtained by CBS News. The request comes after documents with classification markings were found at the private residences of former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. CNN was first to report the requests from NARA to past presidents and vice presidents. The Presidential Records Act, passed during former President Jimmy Carter's administration but not effective until...
Comments / 0