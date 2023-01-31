ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FBI searched Biden's former private office in November after his team found classified documents

By Paula Reid, Devan Cole, CNN
crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

National Archives Was Blocked From Releasing Statement After Classified Documents Found At President Joe Biden’s Think Tank

New details have emerged stating the National Archives was prevented from letting the public know that classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s think tank back in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.Now House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman James Comer is saying there are only two entities that could have given the order to not let the public know, which would be the White House and the Department of Justice — meaning Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland.As much as Biden’s administration is claiming to be “transparent” regarding the classified documents, it looks like new details have come out stating...
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well

The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
CBS News

National Archives asks representatives of past six administrations to check for classified documents

The National Archives and Records Administration is asking representatives of the six most recent past presidential administrations to comb through their personal records again to check for any classified or other presidential records, according to the text of a letter obtained by CBS News. The request comes after documents with classification markings were found at the private residences of former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. CNN was first to report the requests from NARA to past presidents and vice presidents. The Presidential Records Act, passed during former President Jimmy Carter's administration but not effective until...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy