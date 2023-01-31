Read full article on original website
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot for Carr. Fowler also noted that some interested teams are hoping Carr will be willing to rework his contract.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Aaron Rodgers had a perfect response to Davante Adams trying to recruit him to the Raiders
As Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers figure out the next steps of his NFL career, speculation has started to run wild. Should Rodgers indeed leave Green Bay, there are so many possibilities. Recent weeks alone have seen folks connecting the dots to Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets, Rodgers...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Bears trade back with Colts for haul, land defensive star in new mock draft
All eyes are on the Bears ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as they hold the No. 1 pick. No one expects them to stay put and draft a quarterback, as they already have Justin Fields. Which means it’s a matter of finding a trade partner to move back, acquire additional picks and still land a top prospect.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Epic Prank He Pulled on NFL Legend Tom Brady: 'He's a Good Sport About It'
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots Since first teaming up with the New England Patriots in 2010, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been in sync. The brotherhood between the two football stars is just as strong off the field. Opening up to PEOPLE in 10's Makho Ndlovu, 33-year-old Gronk revealed that he and Brady grew close because of their shared "determination and consistency." "We both had that in our portfolio, and that's what made us work...
Cowboys & TCU QB Max Duggan - Jerry Jones Mistake on Dak Backup?
Max Duggan of TCU "looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Cowboys boss Jerry Jones says. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”
Browns’ Myles Garrett injured in Pro Bowl: Report
The point of this year's new NFL Pro Bowl was to minimize the potential for injuries, implementing a flag football game and skills tests rather than full-contact game.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, saying it’s “for good” this time. Brady, of course, had previously announced his retirement but ultimately decided to return to the NFL for another year. This time around, there was far less pomp and circumstance in his goodbye.
NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change
The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rangers New Bat Girl: Margot Robbie?
DFW's GOAT, Rangers' leading woman, Mavs' three strikes, Cowboys' next coach and a radio ratings upset, all in this week's sports notebook.
Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady
An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs took to social media on Friday ...
Browns get a dynamic playmaker in a 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald released a new mock draft on Wednesday giving the Cleveland Browns Kayshon Boutte with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Boutte is a dynamic play-making wide receiver from LSU that had a down year. A dynamic playmaker that has the versatility to line up inside, outside, and anywhere that has the vertical speed for explosive plays.
