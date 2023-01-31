Read full article on original website
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Meta awarded researcher a $27,200 bug bounty for glitch that bypassed Facebook 2FA
Facepalm: Meta recently implemented a centralized login system to make it easier for Instagram, Facebook, and Meta (VR) users to manage their accounts. Unfortunately, in setting up the 2FA system, engineers overlooked a glaring failure regarding attempt limitation.
OpenAI says "AI classifier" tool can detect AI-written text
Why it matters: After all the chitchat and the growing contempt for text written by generative AIs like ChatGPT, OpenAI is promoting a new ML algorithm designed to identify such textual output. The results, however, are still pretty bad.
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what's worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB upon installation. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000% install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
Puget drops Samsung 990 Pro SSDs due to reliability concerns
What just happened? Puget Systems has stopped offering Samsung's 990 Pro solid-state drives in new builds following numerous reports of health degradation issues. Problems arose last year when the custom PC builder started seeing abnormally high failure rates in the field on the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB model. Puget worked with Samsung to help track down the culprit and just recently, the Korean tech giant issued a firmware update to remedy the matter.
ChatGPT adds 100 million users in two months, making it the fastest-growing "app" ever
In brief: The recent rise in popularity of ChatGPT has been meteoric, to say the least. According to new analysis, the AI platform in January reached 100 million users following its launch on November 30, which makes it the fastest-growing consumer app in history, though the chatbot itself doesn't believe it should be classed as an app.
Intel discusses streamlined strategy for next-gen Xe2 graphics
In context: Intel's original eXascale for everyone (Xe) architecture roadmap read something akin to a bowl of alphabet soup. It focused on low power (Xe-LP), high performance (Xe-HP), high-performance compute (Xe-HPC), and high-performance graphics (Xe-HPG) technologies. While the rollout wasn't exactly what some would call smooth, it's provided Intel with an opportunity to gather a great deal of valuable market information, lessons learned, and customer feedback.
The Internet Archive is counting on your love of math with its new calculator emulators
In a nutshell: The Internet Archive has added a new family of emulation to its ever-growing repository of antiquated technology. The Calculator Drawer is a new collection of simple and graphing calculators that have been emulated in MAME, a free and open-source emulator first released in 1997. The assortment of adding machines have an additional clickable graphical layer enabled by the MAME Artwork System so you can interact with them as if they were right in front of you.
QNAP's NAS devices affected by a new critical security issue, patches are available
A hot potato: QNAP is once again warning users about a security vulnerability impacting its network-attached storage (NAS) devices. The critical flaw could make remote attacks easier, hence owners are strongly recommended to install the latest firmware updates.
Intel plans another big graphics driver improvement in February
Something to look forward to: Intel has had a hard time entering the dedicated PC graphics card arena. Its first GPU series struggled to reach the market when the company said it would, and initial impressions revealed severe flaws. However, Intel has done a lot to fix some of those deficiencies and remains determined to improve its dedicated graphics offerings.
Dwarf Fortress financials mark fairytale ending for indie developer
In a nutshell: Various tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple posted negative quarterly and annual statements this week. Amidst the corporate gloom, it's nice to see financials that tell a hopeful story for a small company, especially one behind a game as popular as Dwarf Fortress.
Logitech's Project Ghost is a video chat booth designed to simulate in-person conversations
Editor's take: Logitech is working on an elaborate video conferencing project designed to simulate what it's like to have an in-person conversation with someone far away. The tech sounds interesting enough but will it find traction when we already have devices like webcams and smartphones that can offer a similar experience for far less money?
Intel Alder Lake CPU prices could fall by up to 20%
Why it matters: Thinking about buying an Alder Lake PC? If a new report turns out to be accurate, you might find one cheaper than expected. PC partners look set to benefit from an Intel reduction on the 12th-generation desktop and laptop processors, which would see the higher-end chips' prices slashed by over $100.
Apple's policies violate employee rights, US officials find
A hot potato: Evidence found by a US government body suggests that Apple's employee policies go against labor laws. The decision was made in response to complaints made by former workers who claimed Apple had infringed their rights.
Discord might be throttling your Nvidia GPU's memory, but here's how you can fix it
In brief: If you frequently leave Discord open on your desktop and have recently noticed degraded game performance from your Nvidia GPU, a Discord glitch might be the culprit. Nvidia will release a fix soon, but also offers directions for manually rectifying the problem.
Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton makes walking faster and easier
Forward-looking: Researchers at Stanford University have designed a Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton that could help people with mobility challenges get around easier. The wearable fits over the lower leg like a boot and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4, which is responsible for managing a host of sensors as well as the motor and motor driver.
AMD reveals Ryzen 7000X3D pricing and availability, starting February 28
Something to look forward to: Last year, AMD released the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, featuring new "3D V-Cache" technology. The chiplet cache design allowed AMD to triple the L3 cache found on the processor, resulting in significant performance gains in gaming. After months of waiting, AMD is finally bringing the tech to AM5.
Samsung looking to impact the PC market with sleek third-gen Galaxy Book laptops
What just happened? As expected, Samsung unveiled their latest Galaxy S23 smartphones at the Unpacked event in San Francisco this morning. What was more surprising, however, was that the company also showed off their new Galaxy notebook PCs at the same event, a sign that it wants to become a more serious player in the PC market.
Rendition: Gone But Not Forgotten
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Today's PC gamers can consider themselves lucky when it comes to choosing a graphics card (relatively, of course). While there...
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
