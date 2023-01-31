Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens explore the Bo Horvat trade and discuss the Senators' red-hot weekend, the Kraken's representation at the All-Star Game and more.

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:

- There's lots to talk about after the Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Aatu Raty, Anthony Beauvillier and a conditional first-round pick. They give their initial reactions and dig deeper into the context.

Bo Horvat Traded to the Islanders (; 19:10)

- Only three teams in the Eastern Conference are on a three-game winning streak or more, and the Ottawa Senators are one of those teams. After beating rivals Toronto and Montreal, they're trying to overtake some teams to get back in the playoff conversation. Is it too late?

- Matty Beniers is out of the NHL All-Star Game with an injury, and Vegas' Chandler Stephenson will replace him. The only Kraken competing in Sunrise, Fla., this weekend is their mascot, Buoy. Is it fair to be the only team without a player representative?

Where Will the Kraken Be at the All-Star Game? (; 9:55)

- Ryan and Mike also shout out the PHF for their all-star festivities and more.

Check out the full episode on whichever platform you wish.

The Hockey News Podcast: Breaking Down the Bo Horvat Blockbuster (; 43:03)

For more shows and episodes on the NHL, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.