ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Told Patrick Mahomes They Were Going to Draft Him in 2017, His Dad Says

By Aalap Desai
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ5Va_0kXiUYu000

Patrick Mahomes' father added that his son "definitely wanted to be a Bear," too.

In the latest edition of "That's So Bears," another piece of information has come to light about the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, it was reported that the Bears did not even contact then-quarterback prospect Deshaun Watson . Adding to the saga, there were also reports that then-head coach John Fox actually wanted Watson but GM Ryan Pace preferred Mitch Trubisky and kept Fox out of the loop .

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to the airwaves in Chicago when he joined The Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score. During the segment, he revealed the Bears told his son, Patrick Mahomes, that they were going to select him with the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That obviously didn't come to fruition as Chicago traded up from third to second overall and selected Mitch Trubisky. The North Carolina product did not work out in Chicago while Mahomes is thriving in Kansas City under Andy Reid.

The worst part of all this for Bears fans? Mahomes Sr. claims that his son wanted to be a Chicago Bear.

Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2018, Mahomes has posted stellar numbers and led a high-powered offense. The 27-year-old has helped the Chiefs reach five straight AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls. He already has one ring in his trophy case and can add another in just under two weeks.

We don't know exactly what transpired inside the doors of Halas Hall leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. But one thing is certain: it was a mess and the Bears totally Bears'd it up.

Now, the Chicago Bears must hope Justin Fields turns out to be a star QB . Otherwise, their on-field struggles will continue and their blunder from six years ago will continue to enter the spotlight.

Tune into the Bears On Tap podcast for further Bears updates and commentary.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Derek Carr trade rumors: Raiders have deals in place, QB allowed to speak with interested teams

The Raiders are going to trade quarterback Derek Carr, and they're almost certainly going to do it by Feb. 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that date is a "firm deadline" for a deal, as Carr's hefty salary for the next two seasons becomes guaranteed at that point. That means either a deal will be done to send him elsewhere a month ahead of free agency, or he would likely be released in the event of no deal being struck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback

The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Spitting Mad' During Post-Retirement Phone Call

Just hours after he announced his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady was seen screaming at someone on the phone during his daughter's horseback riding lessons. It's not clear who he was yelling at, but he appeared to be "spitting mad" as shown in the video. So what was he...
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
639
Followers
957
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy