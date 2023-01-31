Bears Told Patrick Mahomes They Were Going to Draft Him in 2017, His Dad Says

Patrick Mahomes' father added that his son "definitely wanted to be a Bear," too.

In the latest edition of "That's So Bears," another piece of information has come to light about the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, it was reported that the Bears did not even contact then-quarterback prospect Deshaun Watson . Adding to the saga, there were also reports that then-head coach John Fox actually wanted Watson but GM Ryan Pace preferred Mitch Trubisky and kept Fox out of the loop .

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to the airwaves in Chicago when he joined The Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score. During the segment, he revealed the Bears told his son, Patrick Mahomes, that they were going to select him with the third overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That obviously didn't come to fruition as Chicago traded up from third to second overall and selected Mitch Trubisky. The North Carolina product did not work out in Chicago while Mahomes is thriving in Kansas City under Andy Reid.

The worst part of all this for Bears fans? Mahomes Sr. claims that his son wanted to be a Chicago Bear.

Since taking over as a full-time starter in 2018, Mahomes has posted stellar numbers and led a high-powered offense. The 27-year-old has helped the Chiefs reach five straight AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls. He already has one ring in his trophy case and can add another in just under two weeks.

We don't know exactly what transpired inside the doors of Halas Hall leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. But one thing is certain: it was a mess and the Bears totally Bears'd it up.

Now, the Chicago Bears must hope Justin Fields turns out to be a star QB . Otherwise, their on-field struggles will continue and their blunder from six years ago will continue to enter the spotlight.

