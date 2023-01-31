ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Sir Elton Makes Bank, Lil Wayne Touring & DC Universe Revamp

 5 days ago

Elton's Farewell Elton John is ending his touring career with a bang! The Farewell Yellow Brick Road
tour has officially become the highest-grossing concert tour ever. It first kicked off in 2018 and has since grossed $817.9 million after performing in 278 shows, according to Billboard . John surpassed Ed Sheeran's 2019 The Divide Tour, which raked in $776.4 million. But it's not over yet, as the shows will continue through July 2023. Lil Wayne on Road Also in touring news, Lil Wayne announced a slate of shows set for Spring 2023. The Welcome to Tha Carter tour is set to kick off in Minneapolis in April and will run through May with the final show in Los Angeles. The news comes days after the Recording Academy revealed that Wayne would be one of four recipients of its Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
DC Cinematic Universe The DC Universe is kicking it into high gear with a newly announced full slate of films and shows. DC Studios heads James Gunn, co-CEO with Peter Safran, unveiled the 10 projects in a new first chapter which he called "Gods and Monsters," with the titles being connected to each other in the same universe (unless otherwise labeled like Matt Reeves' The Batman ). Some of the new titles revealed include the film Superman: Legacy , to be written by Gunn and slated for a July 2025 release, and TV projects Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns .
Cheddar News

2023 Grammy Awards Preview

"Grammy weekend has arrived and Cheddar News has the rundown of what viewers can expect on music's biggest night.Host & LocationThe 65th Recording Academy awards are set to be hosted by former Daily Show host Trevor Noah. He's held the MC role every year since 2021. And this year, the big show is back on the west coast after stopping at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena last year. Expect a grandiose show this year as the production has returned to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The show goes down on Sunday, February 5 at 8 pm EST on CBS and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Dr. Dre Award, More 'That 90's Show' & 'Outside the Lines' Canceled

"Pre-Grammy AwardsA few long overdue awards were handed out ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective. The recipients included Lil Wayne, Missy Elliot, DJ Khaled, and Dr. Dre. The collective formed three years ago and selects members of its peer group who have had lasting global impact with their artistry. But, not only was Dr. Dre honored, the award was named after him.'That 90s Show' SZN 2The Netflix sitcom That 90s Show has clearly been a hit after it was renewed for a second season. The streaming giant made the announcement on Instagram Friday....
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Legally Purchased Guns Are Being Used in Crimes at Faster Rate, Finds ATF

"The Justice Department has released its most expansive report on gun crimes in two decades. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in 2021 directed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to begin a comprehensive study of firearm-related crimes. The first part of this massive undertaking was released in May of 2022. Now the second part is available. “This collection of data will equip our prosecutors and agents – and our law enforcement partners across the country – with unprecedented insights into firearm trafficking networks and dangerous emerging firearm technologies," Garland said in a statement. One finding from the treasure trove of...
Cheddar News

Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow, Predicting Six More Weeks of Winter

"Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, which means there will be six more weeks of winter, according to local folklore. The groundhog emerged from his hole at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania to the usual festivities. An "inner circle" of local dignitaries helped "summon" him from hiding place. This group is also responsible for feeding and caring for Phil himself. The folklore around Punxsutawney Phil goes back more than a century, with records of the annual ritual dating to 1887. Yet Phil is more often wrong than right when it comes to the weather. Over the last 10 years, his prediction has only proven correct around 40 percent of the time, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.If you're looking for a second opinion, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also be emerging Thursday with a weather prediction of his own. "
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Google Hiring Slowdown, Apple Sales Drop & Amazon Profits Sink

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Just yesterday, it looked like tech stocks were flying high after Meta rallied more than 20 percent on the heels of a strong earnings report. Then Google parent Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all released their earnings after the bell, and the narrative quickly shifted. ALPHABET SLOWING HIRING Alphabet, for example, reported a 34 percent drop in net income and its fourt consecutive decline in profits, in large part due to a slow down in digital advertising. The company stressed that its trying to get back onto firmer ground. “We’re...
Cheddar News

Missy, Willie and George Michael Among Rock Hall Nominees

"By Mark KennedyMissy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the 14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.If Elliott makes it, she would become the first female hip-hop artist in the hall.“This is an incredible honor. I’m so...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Ashton Didn't Know Styles, Serena Williams on #TheSlap & Stallone's Reality

"Ashton Knows Harry NowIf it wasn't for another famous neighbor, Ashton Kutcher may have never discovered the sounds of Harry Styles. In an interview with Esquire, he said he and his wife Mila Kunis attended a karaoke party at his neighbor's home and saw Styles take the stage. After being blown away by his performance, they spoke to him and told him how great his performance was, not knowing that he was the a world famous pop star. The couple then had to tell some other attendees about Styles' ability only to find out his identity — though Kutcher himself...
Cheddar News

Atomos Developing Space Propulsion Vehicles to Reposition Satellites

Aerospace startup Atomos Space, which is developing a series of orbital transfer vehicles to help reposition satellites in space, recently closed on a $16 million financing round. CEO Vanessa Clark and COO William Kowalski joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's operations ahead of its launch.
