Soccer-Perez joins Real Betis on loan from Leicester

 5 days ago
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spanish forward Ayoze Perez has joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season from Leicester City, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

The former Newcastle United player made 13 appearances for Leicester this season but has struggled for first-team opportunities.

Perez, 29, has made 114 appearances for Leicester, scoring 15 goals, since joining the club in 2019 and was part of the team that lifted the FA Cup in 2021.

Betis are sixth in Spain's top flight.

