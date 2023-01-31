Read full article on original website
Related
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Friday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 9:00 am Friday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -20 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. This Wind Child...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
Rochester Home Lost in Overnight Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Fire Fighters braved sub-zero temperatures to battle a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Crews were called to Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Rd. Southeast shortly before 12:20 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive found what was described as heavy fire and smoke coming from several openings in the home, according to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
Owatonna Big Nine Girls Hockey Champions
The Owatonna Huskies defeated the Northfield Raiders 4-2 today (February 4, 2023) in Northfield. The win earned the Huskies the Big Nine Conference girls hockey title. The first period ended 1-1 with the Huskies striking first on a power play goal by Abby Vetsch (7), senior, assists to Samantha Bogen (24), junior and Ava Stanchina (24), senior, 59 seconds into the game.
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
Faribault Boys Basketball Makes Game Interesting
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets defeated Faribault 68-63 at Nomeland Gym this afternoon (February 4, 2023). The free throw line was definitely the difference as the Falcons had to foul late in their comeback effort but the Rockets did not shoot well from there in the second half. Final free...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
Guilty Plea From Woman Who Shot Minneapolis Police Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Woodbury woman today entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder for nearly killing a Minneapolis Police forensic scientist. 25-year-old Colleen Larson entered into a plea agreement and admitted to the first-degree...
10 Pro Tax Tips to Help You Get Your Maximum Refund This Year
The 2022 tax season is here and there are many factors at play when it comes to making sure you get the maximum tax refund possible. There are tax law changes, special credits, unusual deductions, and many more things to consider before filing your 2022 taxes this year. If you're looking for tax help, H&R Block in Faribault, Owatonna, and Lakeville has the following tax tips available for you.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0