MADISON, Wis. -- Allowing a student recovering from a concussion to return to school within two weeks postinjury can help with their recovery, a new study suggests. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at whether allowing a student to return to class early would be beneficial. It challenges a long-held belief that isolating children after a concussion was best for their recovery.

