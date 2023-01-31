ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived. People living...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

None injured in fire at Pardeeville home

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- Firefighters in Pardeeville and seven other departments were put into action Friday night. Crews were called to a home near Highway P just after 9 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire. Smoke and fire could be seen. The home was evacuated and no injuries were...
PARDEEVILLE, WI
fox47.com

An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites

MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day. "I grew...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Orchid Quest brings colorful flower to Madison homes

MADISON, Wis. -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens hosted the 34th Orchid Quest this weekend, helping to bring the colorful flower to homes across Madison. The show and sale is put on by the Madison Orchid Growers Guild and featured hundreds of unique plants on display, as well as a chance to learn how to grow orchids yourself.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Frozen Assets festival on Lake Mendota raises money for local lakes

MADISON, Wis. - Hundreds braved the cold at the Frozen Assets festival Saturday to have some fun on Lake Mendota and support local lakes. The annual event is a fundraiser for Clean Lakes Alliance and the proceeds go toward keeping Madison's lakes clean and healthy. "Through things like the frozen...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison Police search for homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison Capitols teach the next generation of players at Tenney Park

MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Capitols helped young players hone their skills Sunday morning at Tenney Park. Madison Parks teamed up with the squad to host a two-hour training session where children learned how to skate, stick handle and shoot. All the needed equipment was provided, including skates. The session...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Voting on new names for Madison plows ends at 8 p.m. Friday

MADISON, Wis. -- There are just a few hours left to vote on the names for several of Madison's snow plows. The city is asking the public to name four pieces of snow removal equipment from the Streets Division. Want to help name Madison’s snow plows? Here’s how.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Study shows students recovering from concussions benefit from early return to school

MADISON, Wis. -- Allowing a student recovering from a concussion to return to school within two weeks postinjury can help with their recovery, a new study suggests. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at whether allowing a student to return to class early would be beneficial. It challenges a long-held belief that isolating children after a concussion was best for their recovery.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Former Excelsior treasurer accused of stealing property tax payments

EXCELSIOR, Wis. -- A former treasurer for the Town of Excelsior was accused Friday of using her position to steal property tax payments. Brittany Syvrud, 36, of Rock Springs was charged in Sauk County with theft from a business setting and misconduct in public office. A criminal complaint alleges that...
ROCK SPRINGS, WI
fox47.com

'Protecting The Black Woman' art exhibit opens at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. – A new art exhibit meant to showcase the depth and range of Black women while challenging visitors to consider the role they play in the exhibit experience opened Thursday night at Madison College. The exhibit was put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which...
MADISON, WI

