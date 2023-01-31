ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Responds to NFL Coach Claim He Flopped on Game-Deciding Penalty

Last weekend’s AFC title game ended on controversial terms as a late hit flag against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City in field goal range to end the game and send them to the Super Bowl. The foul in question was committed by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes after the QB had already established himself out of bounds. A brutal call to end Cincinnati’s season, but the right one, according to the rule book.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy