Urban Meyer 'was excited to see' Jaguars' success in 2022

Urban Meyer’s time as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was a disaster in every sense of the word. His scandal-ridden tenure ended after just 13 games — only two of which were wins — and somehow managed to age poorly when Doug Pederson led the Jaguars to a division title and a playoff win in his first season with the team.

While the Jaguars’ instant success after firing Meyer strengthened the argument that he was possibly the worst coach in NFL history, the former coach says he was happy to see the team do well in his absence.

“I was excited to see because they have a lot of different players from when I was there,” Meyer told the “All Things Covered” podcast. “They did a really good job in free agency this year. But to me, it’s kind of funny when you hear people say the NFL is a quarterback league — Pop Warner is a quarterback league. So is high school. It’s a quarterback sport and when you get a killer like a Trevor Lawrence … you’ve got a chance. So they’ve got a great future.”

In 13 games with Meyer as the head coach, Lawrence completed 58.2 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a 68.9 passer rating. In his first season with Pederson, Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors after throwing 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions and recording a 95.2 rating.

During the podcast, Meyer said that he wasn’t interested in returning to coaching last year, but working with Lawrence, who “might be a Hall of Famer some day,” convinced him to give it a shot. After crashing and burning in the NFL, Meyer says he has “no desire” to take another coaching job.