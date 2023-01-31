Read full article on original website
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
You Can Win Free Food By Proposing At This Sioux Falls Restaurant
Love is in the air this month with Valentine's Day around the corner. Couples around the Sioux Empire are trying to plan the perfect romantic evening to celebrate each other. One restaurant chain in Sioux Falls is taking this date night to the next level. If you're thinking about proposing...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…
After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Woo At the Zoo in Sioux Falls, Amazing Date Night All About the Birds and Bees!
The new "Woo At the Zoo" event at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls on Saturday, February 11, at 6 PM, isn't just about romance. Well, okay, it kind of is, but we're mostly talking animal romance here. Along with the delightful wine and appetizers, prepare yourself for an...
A Sioux Falls Church’s Free Gift Cards are to Remind People ‘Life is a Gift’
King of Glory Chruch in Sioux Falls has launched a program to "... remind you that your life is amazing." Senior Pastor Rich Merkouris says in a video at LifeIsAGiftSF.com, "We want to give you a free gift, with no strings attached." Adding that anyone can feel like they forget their value, especially during tough times. So, King of Glory church is giving out free reminders.
Sioux Falls ‘Citizens’ Police Academy’ Registration Now Open
Sioux Falls is giving you a chance to channel your inner Tackleberry with the start of the New Year. The Sioux Falls Police Department has just opened up the application window for its 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy. They aren't looking for a wannabe Mahoney, Hightower, and Jones, but they...
The Bulls and Broncs Return to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds
The bulls and the broncs and the athletes who ride them are coming back to Sioux Falls. Check out Bulls and Broncs at The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, 2023. Korkow Rodeos is once again loading up the rough stock and is the Stock Contractor...
