ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

True Voice
5d ago

good no child should be left hungry or feel ashamed that they only get certain foods when can't pay...no child should go hungry in school as most that's their only meals..

Reply
4
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers consider school voucher bills for non-public school education

(Fargo, ND) -- Two bills under consideration at the Capitol will affect education if passed. House Bill 1532 and Senate Bill 2369 would accommodate the use of public money for private and home schooling. Both bills are considered voucher bills which supporters say would give parents more flexibility in making education decisions for their family. The House bill would create a reimbursement plan for up to 30-percent of the cost of tuition to a private school. The Senate bill would use property tax credits for families that choose non-public education for their children.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

House Bill 1416 meets some opposition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition at BSC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High schoolers and middle schoolers from South Dakota and North Dakota met Saturday for the 12th Annual Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition. Competing with robots is not only fun for the students, but it’s also teaching them valuable lessons in STEM. “I’ve increased my...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Lifetime teaching license

New Year, New You? The growth of gyms in North Dakota. New Year, New You? The growth of gyms in North Dakota. Someone You Should Know: Legislative tour guide extraordinaire. Someone You Should Know: Legislative tour guide extraordinaire. Bismark superintendent finalists. 3 options for the TRNP wild horses. 3 options...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase

(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?

STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
US 103.3

To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?

Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KFYR-TV

Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon

BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon. He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”
MONTANA STATE
kroxam.com

GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES

Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy