Read full article on original website
True Voice
5d ago
good no child should be left hungry or feel ashamed that they only get certain foods when can't pay...no child should go hungry in school as most that's their only meals..
Reply
4
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers consider school voucher bills for non-public school education
(Fargo, ND) -- Two bills under consideration at the Capitol will affect education if passed. House Bill 1532 and Senate Bill 2369 would accommodate the use of public money for private and home schooling. Both bills are considered voucher bills which supporters say would give parents more flexibility in making education decisions for their family. The House bill would create a reimbursement plan for up to 30-percent of the cost of tuition to a private school. The Senate bill would use property tax credits for families that choose non-public education for their children.
House Bill 1416 meets some opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — House Bill 1416 is offering a way for people in our state to have freedom of choice when it comes to health care. The new bill states that a health insurer, including the Medicaid program, may not obstruct patient choice by excluding a health care provider licensed under the laws of […]
valleynewslive.com
ND childcare leaders sound the alarm, begging for more help to address care crisis
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local childcare workers are yet again sounding the alarm tonight, as they say while legislators are working hard to make sure help is on the way, it’s not enough. It’s no secret North Dakota childcare is in crisis. With the average daycare worker...
KFYR-TV
Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition at BSC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High schoolers and middle schoolers from South Dakota and North Dakota met Saturday for the 12th Annual Dakota FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition. Competing with robots is not only fun for the students, but it’s also teaching them valuable lessons in STEM. “I’ve increased my...
kxnet.com
Lifetime teaching license
New Year, New You? The growth of gyms in North Dakota. New Year, New You? The growth of gyms in North Dakota. Someone You Should Know: Legislative tour guide extraordinaire. Someone You Should Know: Legislative tour guide extraordinaire. Bismark superintendent finalists. 3 options for the TRNP wild horses. 3 options...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers vote down minimum wage increase
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are voting down a minimum wage bill proposed in this year's legislative session. The bill would have boosted the minimum wage to nine dollars an hour with a 25-cent-per-year boost every year. Proponents of the measure said it was needed to keep the state be competitive. Critics argued boosting the minimum wage would hurt struggling small businesses.
Which North Dakota counties are concerned the most about climate change?
STACKER — Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policymakers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 […]
To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
How bad were North Dakota’s winter damages in 2022?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we enter the early months of 2023, many of us are concerned about the possibility of more major blizzards causing winter damage — especially after the storm . But just how bad were the storms in 2022, and how does the damage they caused stack up to the damages experienced […]
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Legislature: Several bills fall short, while others on domestic violence, transparency, investment heard
(Bismarck, ND) -- The true definition of a mixed bag after a busy Thursday in the North Dakota State Legislature. The North Dakota House isn't moving forward with paid family leave legislation. The House rejected a bill that would have created a statewide family leave program. The proposal would have...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
Keep pheasants in North Dakota forever: Fundraiser in Bismarck
The Dakota Pheasants Forever Chapter has more than 600 members, who all help with our wild bird populations.
North Dakota anglers ask for break on hosting fishing contests
Supporters of the bill argue the fee is too costly and is preventing more North Dakota high schools from starting their own fishing teams.
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
KFYR-TV
Montana’s Gianforte calls for answers on Chinese balloon
BILLINGS, Mont. (KFYR) – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, wrote to the Biden Administration, demanding answers on the balloon. He wrote the Secretary of the U.S. Department of defense, saying, “...Ultimately the chief responsibility of government is to ensure the safety and security of the American people. The people of the United States and Montana deserve full, prompt answers.”
KFYR-TV
High caseloads for attorneys across nation opens discussion on access to legal representation in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In some areas across the country, those facing battles in court are having trouble finding representation. Shortages of attorneys, especially public defenders, funding and resources have created what some legal professionals say is a “crisis in the West.”. When someone’s charged with a crime and...
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
KFYR-TV
Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Comments / 2