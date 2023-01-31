Where to find Girl Scout cookies in Kansas City
We asked:
“ Do you know a Girl Scout troop that is selling cookies this season? Let us know where we can snag your S’mores and we may feature your troop’s sale in an upcoming newsletter.”
You answered:
Brownie Troop #4030:
Cadette Troop (8th graders):
Junior Troop #4730 (5th graders):
Cadette Troop #427:
Brownie Troop #2828
Brownie Troop #2626
Daisy Troop #3554
“ Do you know a Girl Scout troop that is selling cookies this season? Let us know where we can snag your S’mores and we may feature your troop’s sale in an upcoming newsletter.”
You answered:
Brownie Troop #4030:
- Casey’s General Store, 503 Northwest Barry Rd., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 11, 4-6 p.m. | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-6 p.m.
- JOANN, 2201 NW Barry Rd., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Lowe’s, 4811 N. Oak Trfwy., KCMO | Sunday, Feb. 26 | 12-2 p.m.
Cadette Troop (8th graders):
- The Bean Coffee & Cafe, 112 S. Main St. Spring Hill, KS | Saturday, Mar. 4, 11, and 18 | 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Cash, check, and credit cards accepted
Junior Troop #4730 (5th graders):
- Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS | Saturday, Feb. 11 | 4-6 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway St., Mission, KS | Friday, Feb. 17 | 4-7 p.m.
- Walmart, 10824 Parallel Pkwy., KCK | Saturday, Feb. 25 | 2-4 p.m.
- Walmart Supercenter, 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave., KCMO | Sunday, March 5 | 2-6 p.m.
Cadette Troop #427:
- JOANN, 11215 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, KS | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 4-6 p.m.
- Lowe’s, 6920 State Ave., KCK | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 10-12 p.m.
- Lowe’s, 8601 N. Boardwalk Ave., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 4-6 p.m.
Brownie Troop #2828
- Hy-Vee, 13550 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, KS | Saturday, March 4 | 2-4 p.m.
Brownie Troop #2626
- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1303 Metcalf St., Overland Park, KS | Friday, Feb. 10 | 4-7 p.m.
- Hy-Vee, 6655 Martway St., Mission, KS | Sunday, Feb. 19 | 12-2 p.m.
- Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS | Tuesday, Feb. 28 | 4-7 p.m.
- Raygun, 1803 Baltimore Ave., KCMO | Friday, March 3 | 4-7 p.m.
Daisy Troop #3554
- Sun Fresh, 4357 N. Chouteau Tfwy., KCMO | Sunday, Feb. 12 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sam’s Club, 8130 N. Church Rd., KCMO | Saturday, Feb. 25 | 12-2 p.m.
Comments / 2