‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical makes Michigan debut

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grammy Award winning musical “Jagged Little Pill,” based on the music of Alanis Morrissette, is heading to the Wharton Center in East Lansing.

“Jagged Little Pill” was nominated for a season-record of 15 Tony Awards following its Broadway premiere. The show debuts in Michigan on Tuesday night.

The show incorporates music from the hit album, including “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic,” and takes a look at the struggles faced by many American families.

It tells the story of Mary Jane Healy, a mother who is dealing with an addiction to painkillers following a car accident and is struggling to connect with her son and daughter as they come of age.

Bob Hoffman, who manages public relations for the Wharton Center, said that the musical is impacting audiences because it tells a relatable story about overcoming difficult odds.

While “Jagged Little Pill” deals with issues like pain and addiction, topics that people might not necessarily want to discuss but probably should, reviews say it leaves audiences with an empowering experience.

“[It’s about] Addiction, sexual assault — heavy, deep and real things. But don’t let that persuade you from seeing this clever amazing musical,” Hoffman said.

For more information about “Jagged Little Pill,” including showtimes and tickets, visit the Wharton Center’s official website .

