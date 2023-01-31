Read full article on original website
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Man accused of breaking into storage units wanted by Sulphur Springs police
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units. On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials. The man allegedly removed […]
cbs19.tv
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
KLTV
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has pulled all campuses off lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it was notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. That lockdown was...
Documents: Tyler man arrested after police seize 16 roosters, equipment used cockfighting
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday after police officers found 16 injured roosters and many items related to cockfighting, including steel spurs and a ledger used to track supplement injections, according to arrest documents. Roberto Ray Duran, 21, was charged with two counts of cockfighting (space,...
1 in custody after Henderson ISD goes into 'full lockdown' following threat
HENDERSON, Texas — One person is in custody after Henderson ISD went into full lockdown due to a threat. According to Henderson ISD, the district was notified by state and federal law enforcement of a threat made toward an unnamed school, possibly in East Texas. "Out of an abundance...
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
KLTV
Longview police respond to shooting at Eastman Rd. apartment complex
Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at two closed roads at opposite ends of Harrison County as culverts were washed out by recent rain. Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
KLTV
2 Calif. men arrested in Gregg County on suspicion of human trafficking
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men traveling from California were arrested in Gregg County on Monday after a DPS trooper suspected them of smuggling people. According to an arrest affidavit, Fredy Zavala Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez Ramos were stopped while traveling on through Gregg County under suspicion of using a false license plate. During the traffic stop, the trooper said he spoke with both Ramos and Martinez and said he was given false identification and insurance papers.
KLTV
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice that they will not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in a quadruple homicide case from July 2021. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice for Dylan Gage...
Longview PD directing traffic at North Eastman and Hollybrook, signals out
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department has announced that officers are conducting traffic at North Eastman Road and Hollybrook Drive because of broken signal lights. According to the Longview Police Department, the traffic lights are flashing red in all directions. Authorities ask that drivers seek an alternative route.
KLTV
Smith County sheriff says child not inside residence during officer-involved fatal shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a child was present on the property when deputies shot and killed a man at a residence Saturday evening. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, the child was on the property but not inside the residence. The...
Longview police investigating shooting that left 1 injured
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, located at 1519 N. Eastman Rd., on reports of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found...
scttx.com
Constables Arrest Suspect for Forgery Involving Prescriptions
January 31, 2023 - Constable Josh Tipton reports the arrest of Jamon M. Lee, 40, of Houston for forgery, felony 3, following his arrest after allegedly presenting false prescriptions at Bussey Drug in Timpson. According to Constable Tipton, individuals from Houston called in prescriptions from a doctor’s office in Nacogdoches...
KLTV
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A district judge has found a Lufkin man who stabbed his mother to death in a convenience store not guilty by reason of insanity. Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died from her wounds in January 2021 at an area hospital. Her son, Alejandro Sanabria, 28, was...
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Missing elderly man from Cherokee County found
UPDATE: Pablo Martinez has been found, according to DPS. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighs approximately 173 pounds and stands […]
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
KLTV
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been out...
