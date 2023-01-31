Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Hunt Road Win at Northwestern
Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) Monday, February 6, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT) Mike Hall (PBP), Naz Hillmon (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Huskers...
News Channel Nebraska
Maschmann, Bartlett punch tickets to state at districts
BEATRICE - A pair of Lady Orange wrestlers are headed to Omaha. Autumn Bartlett and Morgan Maschmann both punched their tickets to state at districts on Saturday. Maschmann pinned her opponent to clinch a trip to state and lock up third place. This is Maschmann's first trip to state. Bartlett,...
News Channel Nebraska
Creighton tops Villanova 66-61 for sixth straight victory
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 27 points and Creighton picked up its sixth straight win with a 66-61 victory over Villanova on Saturday. Alexander shot 8 for 15 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in with 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Nembhard scored 10.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers seeking to overcome turnover woes, end losing streak with home against against PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska basketball is looking to get back on the winning track this weekend with a home game against Penn State. The Huskers have lost four straight, a streak that started with a loss to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. A big part of the...
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County pushes for more child care providers
NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner-Pilger holds off late flurry to win East Husker Conference title
FREMONT - It wasn't easy, but Wisner-Pilger made the plays they needed to end a long conference title drought, beating Bancroft-Rosalie 58-56. The Gators led for most of the second half, building a lead as large as eight points. But they almost saw the lead erode in an unusual stretch...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 54-year-old inmate didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after his community job. Authorities said that George Piper went missing after not returning to the facility Thursday night. Piper started his sentenced Oct. 27, 1997. Officials said that he was sentenced to 35 to 52 years...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
News Channel Nebraska
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman found guilty of firearm-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha was found guilty in court for a firearm-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 40-year-old Kristen M. Patterson, of Omaha, was found guilty on Friday in federal court. She was convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and will have her sentencing on May 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Patterson could receive up to 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in crash near Beatrice Municipal Airport
BEATRICE – One person was taken to a local hospital from a two-vehicle collision next to the Beatrice Municipal Airport, Friday night. The person, a passenger in a car, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The car, carrying three people, slammed into the back of a pickup on one of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 77.
News Channel Nebraska
Police: Active shooter told over 20 times to drop his rifle
That's how long a confrontation by police and an active shooter at a West Omaha Super Target lasted before the gunman was shot and killed, according to the latest update from the Omaha Police Department. That 15 seconds part of a detailed timeline of the event, released by OPD which...
