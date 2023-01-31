Over the past three years, Alabama hospitals have been in danger financially as a report from the Alabama Hospital Association shows they lost $1.5 billion. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association is blaming the covid-19 pandemic for its downfall. He said since 2019 the revenue increases have not matched the expense increase — 2022’s was 2.6 billion dollars more than 2019’s.

