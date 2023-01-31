ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers gather to help the yearly “Point in Time Count”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Volunteers from around the Circle City gathered downtown for the yearly “Point in Time Count.”. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless, those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The...
Alabama hospitals lose millions of dollars due to pandemic

Over the past three years, Alabama hospitals have been in danger financially as a report from the Alabama Hospital Association shows they lost $1.5 billion. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association is blaming the covid-19 pandemic for its downfall. He said since 2019 the revenue increases have not matched the expense increase — 2022’s was 2.6 billion dollars more than 2019’s.
Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back

(NewsNation) — New details from sources close to NewsNation shed light on how the Idaho college killings unfolded. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed first, and the sources confirmed that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed on the second floor afterward, according to sources. They also said...
