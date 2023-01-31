ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Syracuse.com

BetMGM promo code for Ohio: New bettors get a $1,000 first-bet offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting continues to grow across Ohio, but BetMGM Sportsbook has emerged as one of the leaders in the industry by offering amazing...
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County

The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York Ski Report for February 5, 2023

Belleayre Mt.2/4/202301MG - PP12 - 4056 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/4/20231MG - PP16 - 4031 - 316 - 68:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/4/20234MG - LG6 - 405 - 03 - 08:00AM / 6:00PM. Events: ~...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Feb. 4, 2023

This week from NY Cannabis Insider, writers published stories covering different evolving aspects and profiles in the marijuana industry. NY Cannabis Insider posted a Q&A with James Jordan, the CEO of Cultavision, LLC, an organization with the goal of obtaining a cannabis processor license with the Office of Cannabis Management. Jordan founded his company with the intention of providing high-quality cannabis to dispensaries in New York State. Though he only joined the legal cannabis space in 2019, he had been drawn to the industry back in 2015, after visiting a friend in California when it was in the process of being legalized there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Syracuse.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

