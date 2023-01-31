Read full article on original website
The Variscite decision, cannabis nightlife in New York and Delta-9
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
Two Section III boys bowling teams moving onto state tournament (61 photos)
Mattydale, N.Y. — Two Section III teams advanced to the the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state tournament after clinching division titles on Sunday at the the AMF Strike-N-Spare lanes. The state tournament will take place March 10-12 at these same bowling lanes. Division I winner...
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
$850,000 home in DeWitt: See 223 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 223 home sales between Jan. 22 and 27. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial style home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $850,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a 2.04-acre lot in the Jamesville-DeWitt school district. (See photos of the home)
Hochul budget goes big on everything but tax relief (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion state budget, her first as the elected leader of the state, takes big swings at affordable housing, public safety and mental health. However, with an economic slowdown likely, the pandemic job recovery lagging and people leaving the state for lower-cost places, Hochul missed...
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
New York Ski Report for February 5, 2023
Belleayre Mt.2/4/202301MG - PP12 - 4056 - 08 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/4/20231MG - PP16 - 4031 - 316 - 68:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/4/20234MG - LG6 - 405 - 03 - 08:00AM / 6:00PM. Events: ~...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Feb. 4, 2023
This week from NY Cannabis Insider, writers published stories covering different evolving aspects and profiles in the marijuana industry. NY Cannabis Insider posted a Q&A with James Jordan, the CEO of Cultavision, LLC, an organization with the goal of obtaining a cannabis processor license with the Office of Cannabis Management. Jordan founded his company with the intention of providing high-quality cannabis to dispensaries in New York State. Though he only joined the legal cannabis space in 2019, he had been drawn to the industry back in 2015, after visiting a friend in California when it was in the process of being legalized there.
Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws
Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Heavy snow, wind shuts down northbound lanes of I-81 near Lafayette; other area roads closed
Update: The closure on Interstate 81 near Lafayette has cleared, according to the state’s transportation department. Other earlier reported closures are starting to clear. Syracuse, N.Y. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 81 starting at the Lafayette exit are closed as heavy snow and strong winds hit Central New York.
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
