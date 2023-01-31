This week from NY Cannabis Insider, writers published stories covering different evolving aspects and profiles in the marijuana industry. NY Cannabis Insider posted a Q&A with James Jordan, the CEO of Cultavision, LLC, an organization with the goal of obtaining a cannabis processor license with the Office of Cannabis Management. Jordan founded his company with the intention of providing high-quality cannabis to dispensaries in New York State. Though he only joined the legal cannabis space in 2019, he had been drawn to the industry back in 2015, after visiting a friend in California when it was in the process of being legalized there.

