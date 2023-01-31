ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Restaurant Insurance: What It Is, Costs, and Companies

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. We recommend the best products through an independent review process, and advertisers do not influence our picks. We may receive compensation if you visit partners we recommend. Read our advertiser disclosure for more info.
CNN

Guaranteed life insurance: How does it work?

Guaranteed life insurance is ideal for seniors and people who have existing health issues since you can't be turned down for it, but it's important to know the downsides to this type of policy as well.
SmartAsset

How to Borrow Against Your Life Insurance Policy

Life insurance is an important policy to protect your loved ones financially in case of a tragic event. But if your policy has a cash value to it, you can benefit by burrowing from it if the cash value is … Continue reading → The post How to Borrow Against Your Life Insurance Policy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
techxplore.com

Researchers push for the exploration of electrification pathways to reduce chemical industry emissions

The chemical industry is the world's largest industrial energy consumer and the third-largest source of industrial emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. In 2019, the industrial sector as a whole was responsible for 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions. And yet, as the world races to find pathways to decarbonization, the chemical industry has been largely untouched.
techxplore.com

Google, Apple brace for earnings as Meta shares skyrocket

Tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon will report their latest earnings on Thursday as shares in Meta skyrocketed after the Facebook owner posted better results than expected and signaled spending cuts. The results of the world's biggest tech companies follow several weeks of unprecedented layoff rounds in the usually unassailable...
techxplore.com

Report: Dutch urban mine is full of resources, but a circular economy is still too ambitious

By 2050, the Netherlands should have a circular economy. However, the new Integral Circular Economy Report by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) shows that there is still a long way to go. For the report, the Institute of Environmental Sciences Leiden (CML) mapped how many raw materials we can reuse from old infrastructure and existing buildings.
techxplore.com

Promoting privacy for camera-based assistive tech

There are significant privacy concerns surrounding the use of smart phones with camera-based assistive technology. The primary concern being that visually impaired users relying on such technology for facial recognition and object identification purposes may be exposing themselves and others to compromise through liberal software permissions on their device or should their device, connections, or the software be breached in some way by third parties.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KevinMD.com

The short-term rental tax loophole: a game-changer for physicians

Tax benefits are one of the primary reasons many doctors invest in real estate. The U.S. government incentivizes real estate ownership as it is considered starting a business, which creates jobs and increases tax revenue. One way to achieve significant tax savings is by becoming a real estate professional, but this is impossible for those working full-time. An alternative option for these individuals is short-term rental properties.
techxplore.com

Method to train AI with multilabel classification data

Advances in Internet of Things (IoT) technology have made it possible for us to easily and continually obtain large amounts of diverse data. Artificial intelligence technology is gaining attention as a tool to put this big data to use. Conventional machine learning mainly deals with single-label classification problems, in which...
techxplore.com

ChatGPT: the promises, pitfalls and panic

Excitement around ChatGPT—an easy to use AI chatbot that can deliver an essay or computer code upon request and within seconds—has sent schools into panic and turned Big Tech green with envy. The potential impact of ChatGPT on society remains complicated and unclear even as its creator Wednesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Equitable Expands Portfolio in Variable Universal Life Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH ), has announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Market Stabilizer Option®. The new offering, Market Stabilizer Option® II (MSO II), is available on all single life variable universal life (VUL) products issued by Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (Equitable Financial) and Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company of America (Equitable America) that are currently sold in the marketplace. 1 MSO II helps clients navigate today’s volatile markets and enables them to thrive, create wealth and protect legacies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005186/en/ Hector Martinez, Head of Life Insurance at Equitable (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy