cowboystatedaily.com
Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates
After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled "Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Spend $550 Million Over Original Budget; Earmarks $1 Billion Into Savings Too
Wyoming will spend another $550 million over what was originally budgeted spurred by a sprawling spending packed that includes more money for education and the state Department of Health. State lawmakers also earmarked another $950 million be put into savings. "In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Try And Fail – Again – To Defund UW Gender Studies Program
Some Wyoming lawmakers tried and failed Friday to defund the University of Wyoming's gender studies program. The effort came as a proposed amendment to the state House of Representatives supplemental budget bill. Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, said the program runs...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the "all other" category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
Wyoming can't separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, February 5, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Teddy Van Velzer of Dubois, Wyoming. Teddy writes: "We live at 8,000 feet and have wonderful views of the town of Dubois and the valley east, towards Crowheart.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
Joy Harjo wrote in her poem "Perhaps the World Ends Here," that "The world begins at a kitchen table.". She's right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
Wyoming's legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state's criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
cowboystatedaily.com
Biteman’s Anti-Woke Investment Bills Keep On Truckin’ : ‘ESG Is The Invisible Gun To Your Head’
The Wyoming Senate debated a pair of bills this week aimed at pushing back against a wave of environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. Both bills passed first and second readings by wide margins on the Senate floor, making it likely...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gun Owners vs Banks: “I Don’t Want Government To Know If I Bought A Twinkie, Let Alone A Gun”
A bill that would allow people to sue anyone or entity that releases information about their credit card gun purchases is necessary to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, supporters say. But the measure as written could actually harm...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of January 28 – February 3, 2023
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2023. Our condolences to family and friends:. Jan. 28:. Jan. 29:. Jan. 30:
cowboystatedaily.com
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn't slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
cowboystatedaily.com
Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”
The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a "shootout" – and school children trying to grab police officers' weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton MD Blasts Powell Doc For Defending California ‘Diktat’ That Censors, Punishes Doctors
Dr. Jim McEvoy, DO, retired radiologist in Powell expressed his beliefs in a Jan. 16 [guest column] with Cowboy State Daily regarding the duty of a physician to follow the diktats of our government health agencies when instructing or advising patients.
cowboystatedaily.com
Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…
Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; "No man's life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session." While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. "It makes no sense at all," retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, February 4, 2023
It’s Saturday, February 4th – and while a few snow showers will occur over the western mountains, amounts will remain light — mainly dry conditions are expected elsewhere. There’s a high wind warning in effect for southeast Wyoming today, so batten down the hatches. Central:. Mostly...
