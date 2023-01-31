ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Down, But Not Out: Legislator Tries Again To Opt Wyoming Out Of CDC Health Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After having her first attempt at prohibiting pandemic-related public health restrictions defeated at the state Capitol in Cheyenne, state Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, is trying a slightly different approach. Ward has sponsored another piece of legislation titled “Health Mandates-CDC and WHO...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, February 5, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Teddy Van Velzer of Dubois, Wyoming. Teddy writes: “We live at 8,000 feet and have wonderful views of the town of Dubois and the valley east, towards Crowheart.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
RIVERTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of January 28 – February 3, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2023. Our condolences to family and friends:. Jan. 28:. Jan. 29:. Jan. 30:
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a “shootout” – and school children trying to grab police officers’ weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Guest Column: Right To Bear Arms? Absolutely. Peace Officers Can’t Be Everywhere…

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gideon J. Tucker, an eminent attorney, newspaperman and politician of the 19th century once wrote; “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.” While Mr. Tucker hailed from New York he could just as easily have had Wyoming on his mind given the latest dustup concerning firearms reported in articles on February 3rd.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Saturday, February 4, 2023

It’s Saturday, February 4th – and while a few snow showers will occur over the western mountains, amounts will remain light — mainly dry conditions are expected elsewhere. There’s a high wind warning in effect for southeast Wyoming today, so batten down the hatches. Central:. Mostly...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy