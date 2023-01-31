Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Mullen Automotive shoots higher on good news yet again. The bears are still out in force but there are signs they are weakening. If this stock gets about $0.40 it could move up to $0.60 PDQ. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) did it again. The company released more good news that has...
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
UBS Upgrades FinVolution Group (FINV)
On February 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Group from Neutral to Buy. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77.
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
Harley-Davidson beat on the top and bottom lines and kick-started a rally. Profitability is on the rise and powering a robust dividend outlook. An increase to pre-pandemic levels is possible and worth 100% to current investors. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has not had an easy time over the past 5 or 6...
The Most Popular Stock Trading Podcasts
InvestED is the most popular stock trading podcast, with the most Google searches per month. Podcasts Animal Spirits and Mad Money are the second most popular podcasts, both receiving 1,400 searches per month worldwide. Invest Like The Best is the third most popular stock trading podcast. A new study reveals...
S&P 500 – Welcome, Correction
S&P 500 continued higher on very good market breadth and with bond market support, but already yesterday I announced I was looking for a NFPs facilitated setback aka daily correction preceded by relatively shallow premarket session as job creation, unemployment rate, participation rate and hours worked all showed that the job market remains tight, spurring fresh bets on hawkish Fed to the delight of dollar bulls.
Breaking Down Blockchain: Decentralized, Transparent, And Secure
One of the stumbling blocks for people who want to get involved in blockchain is getting their head around the concept to begin with. To put it in the simplest possible terms, blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions distributed across a network of computers, which means it is decentralized and transparent.
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth On Pushback From White House, Capital Expenditure
Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael Wirth on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Friday, February 3rd for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. Table of Contents show. Chevron CEO...
AT&T CEO: Societal Trends For Networking Companies Paint A Rosy Future Picture
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) CEO John Stankey on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F 6AM – 9AM ET) today, Friday, February 3rd for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. AT&T CEO: Societal Trends For Networking Companies Paint...
