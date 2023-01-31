ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Three, including Hoadley, appointed to vacancies on WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Jon Hoadley is back on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees. The former State Representative, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year and then rejected by the Republican controlled State Senate. That won’t happen now that Democrats have the majority in the Legislature.
KALAMAZOO, MI
No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Oshtemo shooting injures one, remains under investigation

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting incident late Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 600 block of Butterfly Rd. in the Canterbury Apartment Complex in Oshtemo Township just before midnight Friday. Upon arrival, they were told...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

