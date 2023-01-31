Read full article on original website
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
Showdown is on as Oklahoma nears Mar. 7 recreational marijuana vote
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The showdown is on as groups argue both for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. On Mar. 7, voters will decide whether or not SQ 820 advances. The measure would legalize recreational cannabis use — and usher in a slew of regulations surrounding the industry.
Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot
(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
'Armed and dangerous': FBI searching for fugitive who may have ties to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The FBI is looking for leads to help find a fugitive who may have ties to Oklahoma. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, agents executed a federal search warrant at his home in Fort Smith,...
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Voter registration deadline approaching for Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote
Oklahomans who want to vote on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state have a few more days to register to vote.
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
