Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

ODVA executive director alleges commission illegitimacy, collusion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel brought forward allegations of collusion and illegitimacy regarding the veterans affairs commission. Kintsel claims that Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.) has made unlawful appointments to the commission — and that former Attorney General John...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt says he won't support bill punishing women for abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Friday that he wouldn't sign a bill punishing women for having abortions in the state. Senate Bill 287 was introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature, and it would be the first abortion law in the state to target mothers. It was filed by Republican state Sen. Warren Hamilton, of McCurtain.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Showdown is on as Oklahoma nears Mar. 7 recreational marijuana vote

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The showdown is on as groups argue both for and against the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. On Mar. 7, voters will decide whether or not SQ 820 advances. The measure would legalize recreational cannabis use — and usher in a slew of regulations surrounding the industry.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma colleges and universities report funding on DEI numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' DEI funding request has been answered. The State Regents for Higher Education has laid out the numbers for investment into diversity, equity and inclusion programs. FOX25 requested the packet of reports from colleges and universities detailing all their spending on the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
