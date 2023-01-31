Read full article on original website
SSM Health St. Anthony and Oklahoma City University announce nursing partnership
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — SSM Health Saint Anthony Hospital has entered a five-year agreement with Oklahoma City University. Up to 20 students will be awarded scholarships that will cover their nursing degree. Two of those students will be awarded a scholarship toward a master's degree. Students will also be...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy
SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
Thousands of household goods handed out at Ebenezer Baptist Church
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Ebenezer Baptist Church held their third annual mega-giveaway on Saturday, something started at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Senior Pastor Derrick Scobey says the event continues to grow, providing those most in need with key essentials. Volunteers spent the day distributing four 50-foot trucks...
'Lawsuit designed to waste time': OTA files motion to dismiss lawsuit against them
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) board members and executives filed a motion to dismiss a recent lawsuit against them. On Friday, the OTA filed a motion in the Cleveland County District Court to dismiss the "unjustified complaints" against them in the recently filed taxpayer lawsuit, which seeks to recover money the OTA has paid engineering consultants to begin work on the long-range turnpike expansion and improvement plan, ACCESS Oklahoma.
OKC Astronomy Club setting up telescopes at Windsurfer's Point to watch comet pass
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club will be setting up telescopes at Windsurfer's Point on the northeast corner of Lake Hefner to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). The club will be set up on the northeast corner of Lake Hefner on Friday evening, Feb. 3, to...
Malcolm visits AR Workshop
Malcolm Tubbs visits AR Workshop in Edmond to show off his creativity. For more information on when they are open and when you can take a class call (405) 261-3218 or click here.
Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
Early morning police chase in Oklahoma City ends in crash, suspect at-large
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A police chase in southeast Oklahoma City ended in a crash Friday morning and the suspect remains at large. It was all caught on doorbell cameras in a neighborhood near Southeast 44th and Eastern. Police say they tried to pull that driver over around 3...
WATCH: OKCPD releases video of arrest after Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate dies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) released body-worn camera and dash-cam video of the arrest of 26-year-old Isiah Mitchell, who later took his own life in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Mitchell was initially stopped by officers for riding his bike on the wrong side...
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly tried to scam elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who they said was part of a scam to get money from an elderly victim. Police said a woman received a call saying her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. The woman went to her bank and got the money.
Mystical Soul Festival brings local artisans to Moore
MOORE (KOKH) - Citizens gathered for the Mystical Soul Festival this weekend in Moore. From Reiki to crystal shopping, people with more alternative interests were sure to find something interesting. The event also had booths from local artisans and vendors, offering original jewelry, oils, skin care, and art.
OKCPD looking to identify man in relation to stolen vehicle from Will Rogers Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a car from Will Rogers Airport. Auto Theft Detectives say this person used a fake ID and stole a vehicle from the Will Rogers Airport back in December. If...
