Early Saturday morning, during an extreme weather event, windows at the Cranston Street Armory blew out, causing the temperatures at the State of Rhode Island’s largest warming center to drop to dangerous levels. Unable to keep the main room in the armory warm, many of the 182 people staying at the Armory were moved to two smaller rooms. Arrangements were also made to transport 25 men to Harrington Hall in Cranston and 20 couples are in the process of being moved to the new Hartford Avenue shelter announced by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on January 10. That shelter, to be run by Crossroads on Monday, is opening two days early by Amos House. Some folks are also going to the community room at Crossroads.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO