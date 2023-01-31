I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grassroots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have T-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.

