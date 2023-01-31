Read full article on original website
As Tristen Newton goes, so goes the UConn men's basketball team: 'He's figuring it out'
Tristen Newton arrived in Storrs advertised as a point guard who's "wired to score," having tallied over 1,000 points in three seasons at East Carolina. Taking more charges than a Visa card? Not exactly his M.O. "Not at all," Newton said on Saturday, after helping the UConn men's basketball team...
UConn women's basketball team prepared for deep, talented South Carolina: 'Let's see what happens'
STORRS — It’s been nearly two years since UConn women’s basketball last beat South Carolina. On Sunday, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford and on national television, the No. 5 Huskies will get the chance to not only end the streak but avenge their 2022 National Championship loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.
Editorial: Where have CT's students gone?
Maintaining a healthy classroom is really no different than trying to avoid catching a cold. Both require steady habits, and a focus on the individual. Connecticut was concerned about shifting the course of student absenteeism long before COVID-19 arrived in March 2020. Back in 2017, Gov. Dannel Malloy’s administration saw...
Pell Grants critical to getting low income students into college, but some CT schools lag
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the cost of college rises, experts say Pell Grants continue to be the best way to allow people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds to get access to higher education. "The Pell Grant is the largest, and I would argue...
Kimberly Fiorello (opinion): CT Democrat progressives take an inch ... and a mile
I have come to respect the operation Democrat leaders in Hartford have built that allows them to achieve their political goals year after year. It is remarkably effective. They roll out grassroots campaigns, form pluralistic coalitions, sign up multiple lawmakers to co-sponsor legislation, and engage professional lobbyists for their causes. They have funding; they have T-shirts and printed posters; and their allies in various media outlets amplify their activities.
CT commissioner grilled about school construction audit
Michelle Gilman, who was nominated for a full term as commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services, was grilled Tuesday by lawmakers who are unsatisfied with a recent audit of the state’s controversial school construction program. That program, which is overseen by DAS, landed in the center of...
Detainee's death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee's body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don't lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead last year with fresh rat bites on his body.
