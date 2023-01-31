ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Victim’s mom interrupts robbery, boy arrested, police say

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle after the victim’s mom interrupted the robbery, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on Monday around 3:30 p.m. officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive. Officers say they located a juvenile victim who said the suspect tried to rob him.

According to police the victim’s mom pulled up and interrupted the robbery. The suspect a 15-year-old boy fled on foot while firing several rounds at the victim and his mother, striking their vehicle numerous times.

Detectives say they responded to assist with the investigation and were able to determine the identity of the 15-year-old suspect. Around 6:00 p.m. the suspect was arrested after a family member brought him to the police station.

He was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex.

A search warrant was served at a residence following the juvenile’s arrest, but the firearm was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

