Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
SB Nation
Super Bowl Prediction: Will the Eagles or Chiefs win the Lombardi Trophy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Super Bowl LVII is set, with the top teams from both the NFC and...
Eagles fan favorites to testify as ex-teammate sues doctor for negligence
Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be returning to Philadelphia. But it has nothing to do with this year’s Eagles squad going back to the big game. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports former Eagles special teams star Chris Maragos is suing his doctor for a career-ending knee injury and Foles, now a backup quarterback with the Indianapaolis Colts, will be called to testify as a witness. And the quarterback won’t be alone.
Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl?
Philadelphia Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers for a repeat of history this year. With the Eagles officially headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs, an interesting historical fact (shared by The Athletic) went viral this week. It was pointed out that, five seasons ago, the Eagles won the Super... The post Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Future Super Bowl host cities and stadiums — What we know and what is rumored, including a possible big game in London
We know the host cities for the next two Super Bowls, but 2026 and 2027 are still up in the air.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
NOLA.com
Forget Chiefs-Eagles for a second. Who's favored to win NEXT YEAR'S Super Bowl?
For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, the next two weeks are about the tension and excitement that comes with waiting for the chance at a Super Bowl victory. For the other 30 NFL teams? Well, it's never too early to start thinking about next year. And...
Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on time with Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup against his former team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in Kansas City for a decade, but he spent 14 seasons in Phildelphia coaching the Eagles and still has great memories of the players there.
Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is built for this moment and other thoughts about Super Bowl matchup with Chiefs
To fans, it probably feels like an eternity before the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. — and thanks to the usual bye week, it’s 10 days away. Ten days of hype. Ten days of anticipation....
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs gives Eagles Super Bowl motivation: K.C. victory parade in the works
Talk about tempting fate. The Kansas City Star reports the city has already started planning a victory parade for the Chiefs, should they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. “We’re getting ready; you have to,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and...
Eagles’ Josh Sills charged with rape, kidnapping: Read the criminal complaint
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been charged with rape and kidnapping for an alleged 2019 in Ohio. NJ Advance Media has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint, which you can read at the bottom of this story. Here are the details from the Ohio Attorney General’s...
