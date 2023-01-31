Potential adjustments to the City of Brenham’s noise ordinance were debated by the Brenham City Council at its meeting Thursday. Councilmembers talked about proposed changes like setting different allowable decibel levels during morning and night; creating a framework for noises that are always allowed, never allowed or otherwise subject to decibel levels; measuring noise level at the receiving property line rather than that of the noise maker; making sure nuisance noises should not be discernable in areas with steady traffic; and taking steps to protect music tourism and Brenham’s “Music Friendly Community” designation at live music venues.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO